MegaSack Day 6: Win this HUNT Trail Wide Wheelset worth £500!

Kicking off week two of MegaSacking with something that every mountain bikers: wheels.

Even if you don’t need wheels, you do need wheels. You can’t have too many wheels. For various (increasingly spurious) reasons: your current wheels are rubbish, your current wheels are broken, it’s a good idea to have a set of winter/mud wheels ready-to-go, you need an excuse to start a whole new bike build project etc etc.

The Trail Wide wheels from Hunt are a classic modern pair of hoops aimed squarely at regular trail riders. Not overly chonky. Not overly fragile. A Goldilocks wheelset, if you will.

Starting from the outside-in, the rims are Hunt’s own ‘TrailWide’ design. Sporting an internal rim width of 30mm, ideal for modern tyres and offering a good balance of support and accuracy. The rim bed is specifically designed with ramps up to the shoulders of the rim to secure your tyres, it also reduced the potential of burping your tyre. This ‘H-Lock’ design is also great for setting up tubeless as it creates an effective ‘rim-well’ for sealant.

Spoke-speak. Spokes are often overlooked but they arguably the most important aspect that contributes to the ride feel of a wheel. Hunt don’t skimp on spokes. Nor do they opt for any oddball straight-pull or proprietary spokes. Classic J-bend, triple butted Pillar Spokes with increased reinforcement at the spoke head. The Pillar Spoke Reinforcement puts more material at the spoke head, just before the bend, to reduce failure in this high stress area. There are 28 spokes per wheel by the way.

Finally, the hubs. Both front and rear hubs feature durable bearings and 7075-T6 series alloy axles to ensure suitable stiffness. The rear hub has Hunt’s ‘RapidEngage’ freehub design with a speedy 5° engagement. The freehub outer itself is coated with ‘H_CERAMIK’ reinforcement coating for improved durability; it helps protects against cassette sprocket damage that is often seen on standard alloy freehubs.

What else? The wheels come pre-taped with Hunt’s ‘Black Shield’ PET high tensile strength tubeless tape, there’s a pair of 45mm tubeless valves in the box and spare spokes and nipples.

Today’s question:

Make sure you are logged in Enter your email address Answer today's question Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.

Tip for Subscribers:

Each day you enter counts towards the MegaSack. If you miss a daily draw it’s still worth your time going back and entering each one. That way you will still have the maximum entries in the grand MegaSack draw at the end. All daily draw competitions will remain open until midnight on the 22nd December to allow Subscribers to get the maximum number of entries in the big draw.

Come back at the same time tomorrow and you will be able to enter another MegaSack draw!

Who won yesterday?

Friday’s winner of the Lazer Impala KinetiCore helmet worth £200 is: Mart Pallett.

