MegaSack Day 5: With this Lazer Impala KinetiCore helmet worth £200!

We reviewed this brand new Lazer lid the other week and gave it a solid 4-outta-5 score. We said: “The Impala is a great helmet. It looks good, is lightweight, fits well and features some useful extras.” It’s available in three sizes and four colourways: Dark Green, Matt Black, Mint/White and Matt Coral Peach.

Specifications:

Increased protection with DualCore technology: Two different density EPS layers form one helmet. The soft low density layer sits close to the head, protecting you against rotational impact. The hard high density layer sits further away from the brain ready to absorb direct impact.

Adjustable breakaway visor: Visor is easy to move up and down in 3 positions. Designed to snap off in the case of hard impact to protect the rider’s neck.

Breakaway Camera Mount: A camera mount is included and integrated in the helmet design. No need for velcro straps. Designed to snap off in the case of impact to reduce rotational impact.

Integrated RECCO Advanced Rescue Technology: Be Searchable. The integrated RECCO reflector and detector makes you searchable to rescuers. No power or activation necessary.

Eyewear docking & eyewear friendly: Keep your eyewear safe by storing them securely in the eyewear docking.

Easy to operate magnetic buckle: No more fumbling with your helmet buckle while wearing gloves – Lazer’s magnetic buckle can be quickly undone with one hand with gloves on.

Secure goggle position: Goggle grip reduces risk of goggle slip and blocking visibility.

LED light compatibility: Increase safety and visibility by attaching the Universal Lazer LED (CZ9610010) at the rear of the helmet.

Increased rotational impact protection with KinetiCore: KinetiCore is designed to provide added safety to Lazer helmets. It protects against direct and rotational impact thanks to EPS foam blocks that crumple under impact and absorb the energy that would otherwise reach the cyclist’s brain. The result of avoiding added-on plastics and reducing the quantity of EPS required, is improved performance with a reduced amount of materials.

