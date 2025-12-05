We’d like to know a little bit about your for our files.
It’s pretty important for us that we know who you are. That’s how we can make sure we are doing the right things for our users and subscribers. So every so often we will ask you to complete a poll or tow. There’s one here and it’s a simple one. How old are you?
Below you should see a poll. If you don’t it’s possible that you are not logged in to the site. If you don’t have an account you can create one in under a minute here. The one you see will depend on if you are a full member or a free member. Yes, we’ve made two polls but you will only see one. So you will get to see the results of your group after you have submitted your age, but we will get to see if there’s a difference between the two groups. I’ll report on the answer to that question in the comments in a week or two.
So, if you want to see what is the most Singletrack age range, then tick some boxes.No poll here? Login or register No poll here? Login or register
Your personal data is safe with us. We aren’t going to be releasing your personal information to anyone. Obviously the overall results will be essentially public although only visible here to logged in users of this site.
36 thoughts on “How old are Singletrack World users?”
how does the knowledge help?
So that’s why singlespeeding died out on here, most of us got too old.
…and Warner Leisure Hotels, Direct Cremations and Chums!
Spotify age 42
Real age 65
I didn’t even take up singlespeeding until I was nearly 60. I almost always had a beard though.
Spotify says I’m 26 – i think they got that the wrong way round. Something to do with the TR ask a cycling coach podcast age i’m guessing
63. Christ. How the flip did that happen?!
Also my only mtb is a Singlespeed @jameso!
Well those poll results were exactly what I was expecting…bunch of old gits (…and i include myself) 😄
Mental age 17
Actual age 41
And just in…
Spotify age 71
🤣
Over half my real age – I’m always telling the wife and daughter I’m down with the kids! 😎
Daughters (23) came in at 47!
You’ve swapped playlists – my lad is listening to a lot of 70s/80s, I’ve been listening to a lot of his newer stuff. He’s 63 apparently
My listening age is 33. A whole 39 years younger than my actual age, which is exactly the age that the adverts on ITV4 (only watch it for TdF) think I am.
Doesn’t really surprise me that the predominant age range is in the 40’s or thereabouts, I would guess that’s the age when there’s more disposable income available, and also time available to get out and ride.
I’m in the process of getting my single speed back on the road, the original Hope M4’s have gone beyond saving, parts are no longer available, not surprising for a twenty-odd year old product that’s been sat in a shed for half that time, so new Calipers are on their way, so I’ll have two bikes to get out on. As a 71, going on 72 year old, it’s been hard work getting used to riding again, but I’ve noticed a difference. Less tolerance to cold and wet conditions, mind!
Mental age: Ask my wife
Spotify Age: What’s Spotify 😜😂
Actual Age: 78
Btw, interesting CountZero thinks that the 40’s age group is most likely to have the disposable income and time available. In my own case, yes to the disposable income but a definite NO to available time as it was a time for me when I was away for work and on planes a lot of the time. My home time was definitely for my family.
Age 67.
Garmin age 56.
Built my first singlespeed five years ago.
Hey, I said ‘most of us’
All power to old SSers I reckon. Or, as much power as you can manage : ) PS what’s a listening age? Edit ok, Spotify..
