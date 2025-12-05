How old are Singletrack World users?

We’d like to know a little bit about your for our files.

It’s pretty important for us that we know who you are. That’s how we can make sure we are doing the right things for our users and subscribers. So every so often we will ask you to complete a poll or tow. There’s one here and it’s a simple one. How old are you?

Below you should see a poll. If you don’t it’s possible that you are not logged in to the site. If you don’t have an account you can create one in under a minute here. The one you see will depend on if you are a full member or a free member. Yes, we’ve made two polls but you will only see one. So you will get to see the results of your group after you have submitted your age, but we will get to see if there’s a difference between the two groups. I’ll report on the answer to that question in the comments in a week or two.

So, if you want to see what is the most Singletrack age range, then tick some boxes.

No poll here? Login or register No poll here? Login or register

Your personal data is safe with us. We aren’t going to be releasing your personal information to anyone. Obviously the overall results will be essentially public although only visible here to logged in users of this site.

You may also like