Lazer Impala KinetiCore helmet review

Pros

Subtle, stylish looks

No annoying noises whilst wearing

Visor isn’t too lofty

Cons

Expensive

Delicate retention dial

Our rating

Lazer is perhaps best known for making budget friendly lids that both look good and perform well. The Impala at £200 sits at the top of the range and is far from what you would call a budget option. I have used a few Lazer helmets, mostly on the budget side of things, and on the whole I’ve been impressed.

On first glance, the Impala doesn’t look conspicuously expensive or chi-chi. It’s not overly designed, or made out of carbon fibre or plastered with gimmicky ‘features’. Instead it’s simple, yet with adjustability. And has a few useful features that have been integrated well into the package.

Style is always important for a helmet. I find that with larger shells, lots of helmets are starting to look a overly bulbous and out of proportion. The Impala does well at not looking like that. I’ve said before in other helmet reviews that I am a big fan of more ‘angular’ and ‘sharp’ looking helmets and Lazer tick the box here.

Some other nice touches to the appearance include the graduated colour-fade on the back of the helmet which bleeds into the textured goggle grip. The texture is a bit different to most; triangular shaped texture pad, which adds a little futuristic flare to the design.

Whilst the Impala may feel simple, with no garish logos etc, and it is a fairly lightweight design (370g genuine for a M), it still features a proper level of modern safety technology. Instead of the more familiar MIPS design, Lazer uses a new ‘Dual Core’ which builds on the brand’s KinetiCore system to help alleviate rotational forces during impact.

Lazer: “The Impala KinetiCore offers built-in rotational impact protection through Controlled Crumple Zones. These zones strategically deform under pressure to redirect energy away from the head, resulting in a helmet that’s both lighter and stronger while improving ventilation and reducing plastic use”.

Dual Core is essentially a two-layer EPS construction with an integral polycarbonate cage. Lazer boffins explain it: “The softer, low-density inner layer provides enhanced protection against rotational impacts, while the harder, high-density outer layer is engineered to absorb direct impacts.”

Yes, this is Benji, not Aran

The adjustability is another key highlight of this helmet. Whilst good width adjustment isn’t new or impressive for open faces, vertical (depth) adjustment is often something that is overlooked. The Impala has a huge range adjustment in this vertical range. As a result the Impala is a comfy helmet, one of those that you don’t want to take off every time you sit down for a rest.

The magnetic buckle is a nice quality version that lies flat under your chin and so allows for a slightly easier fastening. The breakaway visor has a good range of adjustment, extending high enough to fit goggles underneath if needed. It is well vented but strikes a balance between being breathable but still being closed-off enough to offer some protection from the elements. [Also, hurray for a visor that isn’t ‘fashionably’ far-too-high to the point of redundancy – Benji]

The rear retention adjustment wheel assembly feels quite flimsy. I have had it come apart on me a couple of times and it can be a fiddle to get the adjustment wheel to function again. To alter the helmet depth you have to actually pull the cage apart. Whilst this does feel a bit of a heavy handed option, it is something you probably only do once or twice so it’s not exactly a deal-breaker.

Breakaway ‘GoPro’ mounts are something that I am happy to see more brands including in helmet design. Lazer’s mount design is perhaps more subtle and less clunky than other options too, neatly slotting into the helmet.

A ‘Recco’ reflector is included in the helmet. Recco is a radar system operated by rescue teams which bounces off a passive reflector in your gear. No need for batteries or electronics on the users end.

Overall

The Impala is a great helmet. It looks good, is lightweight, fits well and features some useful extras. There are a couple of things which let it down a little, mainly its price and the rear dial did feel a bit temperamental. On the whole though, the Impala is a well thought out helmet which does it’s job as a top of the range lid.

