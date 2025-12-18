MegaSack Day 14: Win a Stan’s Dart Tool & Refill Pack!

Stan’s Dart Tool & Refill Pack

Price : £25.00 tool, £20.00 refill

: £25.00 tool, £20.00 refill From: Upgrade Bikes

Something cute and useful from one of the originators of tubeless, Stan’s. Seriously, without Stan’s promoting and refining the concept of tubeless a decade or so ago, we’d all still be riding around with rucksacks full of butyl balloon snakes (AKA inner tubes) and our tyres at 35psi. We like Stan’s; you may have a dalliance with other tubeless brands but we always come back to Stan’s. The original and very probably still the best.

Anyway, the Dart. It’s a tubeless repair tool. This is the second generation of the Stan’s Dart. It’s smaller, lighter (15g) but still as capable. In fact, it’s more capable than ever. The stabby prong is now stainless steel. And there’s a presta valve core remover tool built into the grey holster. Which is very pleasing to see.

The ‘chimney-sweep’ style inserts are laser cut and specifically designed with the type of punctures that mountain bikers get; not so much thorns or road debris but cuts and tears in tyre sidewalls from jagged rocks etc. Irregular shape holes, in other words. The Dart system is not just a scaled-down version of a motorbike/motor vehicle tubeless repair kit. Designed by mountain bikers, for mountain bikers.

Today's question:

Who won yesterday?

Yesterday’s winner of the Pembree Gravity Cockpit System is: David Wilson.

