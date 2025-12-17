MegaSack Day 13: Win this Pembree Gravity Cockpit System worth £240!

Win this Pembree Gravity Cockpit System worth £240!

Pembree GCS Handlebars, Stem and Grips

Price : £85.00 bars, £130.00 stem, £25.00 grips

: £85.00 bars, £130.00 stem, £25.00 grips From: Pembree

This is a very bling bundle. And despite the ‘G’ meaning ‘Gravity’, you don’t have to be a backflipping slopestyling full-facering nutter to sport these parts on your bike. The ‘Gravity’ aspect merely reflects the strength of the components. All of these items are EFBE Tri-Test GR certified, doncha know.

Pembree GCS handlebar

Recyclable high strength 7000 series aluminium. 7° backsweep, 5° upsweep. 800mm width. Available in 31.8mm or 35mm and two rises (20mm or 40mm) and silver or black finish.

Pembree GCS stem

Made from 75% recycled aluminium (Pembree, as you may have guessed are a rather eco-conscious company). 35mm length. Wider-than-most clamp area. 31.8mm or 35mm diameters. M6 stainless steel bolts with washers – which is nice. CNC machined in the UK.

Pembree GCE Performance Grip

Soft and grippy 20A compound rubber. Recycled tapered inner core material. Textured top surface with angled ridges under the fingers. 31mm or 34mm diameters. Six choices of lockring colour.

Today’s question:

Instructions:

Make sure you are logged in Enter your email address Answer today’s question Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you. Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

Tip for subscribers:

Each day you enter counts towards the MegaSack. If you miss a daily draw it’s still worth your time going back and entering each one. That way you will still have the maximum entries in the grand MegaSack draw at the end. All daily draw competitions will remain open until midnight on the 22nd December to allow Subscribers to get the maximum number of entries in the big draw.

Come back at the same time tomorrow and you will be able to enter another MegaSack draw!

Who won yesterday?

Yesterday’s winner of the £100 Singletrack Shop Voucher is: David Wright.

Keep track of everything MegaSack ’25 here:

