MegaSack Final Day: Win an Invisiframe Frame Protection Kit worth £95.00!

Invisiframe kit

Price : £94.99

: £94.99 From: Invisiframe

Invisiframe is one of those products that ultimately pays for itself. If you ride your bike properly (read: in the wet, in the grit, through hedge cuttings, with the odd “interesting’ line choice), your frame takes a beating. Little chips become big chips, cable rub turns into scuffed paint, and that NBD vibe/optimism lasts about half a ride.

Invisiframe is the simple fix: a properly cut, properly thought-through protective kit that takes the hits so your bike doesn’t have to.

It’s not just a token downtube sticker. The kits are shaped to fit real bikes, covering the places that actually get trashed — high-wear zones, rub points, and the bits you only remember after the first muddy ride. Once it’s on, it’s basically out of sight, doing its job quietly while you get on with riding.

Also, it’s not just for box-fresh yet-to-be-ridden bikes. Even bikes that have a bit of ‘trailwear’ on them will benefit from being wrapped in Invisiframe. As well as covering up a multitude of sins and making your current bike look nicer/newer, it will stop it from any more damage.

Invisiframe: fit it once, stop worrying, ride your bike, don’t lose resale value.

Today’s question:

Instructions:

Make sure you are logged in Enter your email address Answer today’s question Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you. Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

Tip for subscribers:

Each day you enter counts towards the MegaSack. If you miss a daily draw it’s still worth your time going back and entering each one. That way you will still have the maximum entries in the grand MegaSack draw at the end. All daily draw competitions will remain open until midnight on the 22nd December to allow Subscribers to get the maximum number of entries in the big draw.

Come back at the same time tomorrow and you will be able to enter another MegaSack draw!

Who won yesterday?

Yesterday’s winner of the Stan’s Dart Tool & Refill is: Creaky

We’ll be in touch with all our winners very soon to arrange prize deliveries.

