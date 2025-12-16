MegaSack Day 12: Win a Singletrack Shop voucher worth £100!

Price : £100.00

: £100.00 From: The Singletrack Shop

Serving suggestion

Throughout 2025 we’ve revamped our merchandise offering quite a bit. Loads in fact. Lots of new items from a few choice new suppliers.

To celebrate this year being something of a boom year for merchandise here at Singletrack Towers, we thought we’d give you the chance to acquire even more of it. £100 worth of it to be exact.

What would you choose if you win today’s MegaSack? Hoodies? Beanies? T-shirts? Art prints? Mugs? Badges? Hip flasks? Tea towels? Skateboard griptape? The choice is literally er, a lot.

Today’s question:

Who won yesterday?

Monday’s winner of the DMR VMax pedals and Griplock grips is: Marie Convery.

