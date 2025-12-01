MegaSack Day 1: Win this Shimano XT Di2 Upgrade Kit worth £650
Competition

December 1, 2025

Convert your current bike into one equipped with Shimano’s latest and greatest XT

Win this Shimano XT Di2 Upgrade Kit

Kit contains rear mech, shifter, BT-DN320 battery, EC-DN100 charger, SM-CN910 chain link. All it needs adding is a 12-speed cassette and a chain (which you may have already).

Shimano XT Di2 then, eh? No more wires! At all. No more of the fiddly and ugly ‘halfway house’ of previous Di2 with thin cables bodged about the place. What else? Shadow ES! The new XT Di2 rear mech is designed to be as ‘narrow’ and tucked away as possible. It’s impressively discreet.

The new XT Di2 mechs will attach to any gear hanger. Including UDH. This means if you have a bicycle that isn’t UDH you can still attach XT Di2 to your bike. What else? The new ‘Automatic Impact Recovery Function’; the mech absorbs trail impacts and then automatically resets back into position. Very cool.

The XT Di2 shifter feels more like a cable shifter (as opposed to the wooly computer mouse feel of rival systems). There’s an actual, physical, indexed click when you actuate it. Fast shifting! Shifting takes place pretty much instantly as you actuate the shifter paddles. There’s no delay while the system waits for the ‘right’ cassette teeth to come along.

Today’s question:

If the entry box above is not working then try this link.

Instructions:

  1. Make sure you are logged in
  2. Enter your email address
  3. Answer today’s question
  4. Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
  5. Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
  6. Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

Subscribers’ Tip

Each day you enter counts towards the MegaSack. If you miss a daily draw it’s still worth your time going back and entering each one. That way you will still have the maximum entries in the grand MegaSack draw at the end. All daily draw competitions will remain open until midnight on the 22nd December to allow Subscribers to get the maximum number of entries in the big draw.

Come back at the same time tomorrow and you will be able to enter another MegaSack draw!

Keep track of everything MegaSack ’25 here:

MegaSack 2025 Index
3 thoughts on “MegaSack Day 1: Win this Shimano XT Di2 Upgrade Kit worth £650

  2. Not sure where all the entries are flooding in from, but I have been unable to enter using Chrome and MS Edge. Page was very clunky, missing some bits and just plain didn’t work.

