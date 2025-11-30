The MegaSack is back! Your daily chance to win big in December

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and we’re not just talking about the riding.

The MegaSack returns tomorrow for December 2025, bringing you 15 days of incredible prizes, culminating in one lucky subscriber winning the entire MegaSack worth over £3,000 (we think) on Christmas Eve.

If you’ve never experienced the MegaSack madness before, here’s how it works: throughout December, we’ll be running daily prize draws featuring premium kit from brands like Shimano, Hunt, Tailfin, MET, ORTLIEB, and more. But here’s the twist that makes it special—every sponsor sends us two of every prize. One goes to our daily winner, and the other goes straight into the quasi-legendary MegaSack.

Then, on Christmas Eve, we (well, Mark) goes live to draw one name from our paying subscribers. That person wins everything in the MegaSack. Every. Single. Prize. It’s the ultimate mountain biker’s Christmas haul, and it could be yours.

How to enter: two ways to win

For the Daily Prizes

Simply sign up to our free weekly newsletter. That’s it. One email a week (we don’t spam you), and you get the chance to enter every daily draw. If you are already a full member then you are already in the mix. Just enter each day for you chance to win.

Plus each daily entry counts as an entry into the MegaSack draw. The more daily draws you enter the more chances you have of winning the MegaSack (well, so long as you are a magazine subscriber by then that is – see below)

For the Entire MegaSack

This is the big one. To be in with a chance of winning the entire £3,000+ prize haul on Christmas Eve, you need to be a Singletrack Full Member AKA our paying subscribers who keep the lights on and the content flowing.

If you’re already a member, you’re already on the list. If you’re not, now’s the perfect time to join and support independent mountain bike media while getting yourself in the running for the ultimate prize.

And remember, as a Full Member you can increase your chances of winning the MegaSack by entering every daily draw. Each daily entry counts as an entry in the MegaSack draw. Enter every day and you get multiple chances at the big prize.

Refer a friend for extra entries

New for this year is a way to boost your chances of winning by cynically persuading up to three ‘friends’ to also enter our daily draws. When you enter each day, look for the refer a friend button. That gives you a unique-to-you link that you can share. For each person that uses that link to enter the draw you get an extra ‘ticket’ in the metaphorical hat when it comes to the draw.

When does it start?

The first daily draw kicks off on Monday December 1st, and we’ll be announcing winners throughout the month right here on Singletrack.

The final live MegaSack draw happens on Christmas Eve, where we’ll pull one name from our subscriber list and hand over the keys to the kingdom, as it were.

Don’t miss out. Sign up to the newsletter for your daily chances, and if you want to go all-in for that Christmas Eve glory, become a Full Member today.

What’s in the MegaSack this year?

We’ve assembled an incredible lineup of brands for 2025, each contributing two prizes to make this our biggest MegaSack yet:

GTECHNIQ • Madison Clothing • Shimano • Tyre Care Bundle • Lazer • Hunt • Tailfin • MET • ORTLIEB • Tubolito • Stans • DMR • Pembree • invisiFRAME

Megasack Week 1 prizes gallery

Shimano XT Di2 Upgrade Kit Madison Clothing big bundle Nutrak x Vee tyres and Truflo inflation package GTechniq Ultimate Bike Care boxset Lazer Impala KinetiCore DualCore helmet

