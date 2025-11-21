Fresh Goods Friday 783: The Hoar Frosted Edition

Here it is! The end of weekly shiny things worship. My fingertips have gone numb from the cold so this is all the intro waffle you’re getting. Fresh Goods Friday is kindly sponsored by Yellow Jersey.

RIP King of Crumpsall

Singular Swift

Price : £950 frameset (complete biikes from £2,550)

: £950 frameset (complete biikes from £2,550) From: Singular Cycles

Earlier this year I had a confusing/reassuring time on a Singular Peregrine. To cut a long story short, the bike was completely beautiful but I just don’t get along with dropbars. Sorry. So here is a lovely Singular with ‘correct’ handlebars. This looks like the sort of gravel bike I can get behind or, better yet, on top of. In related news, Singular is now offering complete builds of their lovely machines. Go check ’em out.

Trutune Flow MTB Air Fork Upgrade

Price : £99.00

: £99.00 From: Trutune

After a period of quiet, Trutune are back. And we’re here for it. Because despite these things sounding like the biggest load of snake oil ever (the TARDIS token anyone?), they are one of our favourite things of modern times. We even awarded Trutune our Most Innovative Product of the Year in 2023. The science is interesting but the more interesting thing is that with one of these installed in your 38mm stanchion fork, you can actually achieve full travel without jumping off a high school roof. Nutshell: it makes longer travel air springs way more linear.

Nutrak x Vee Tire Co Snap WLT

Price : £59.99

: £59.99 From: Freewheel

Hold on a minute. This looks a heck of a lot like an E13 Grappler tyre we featured in FGF 773. And although the cardboard hang-tab mentions Nutrak, the tyre itself solely bears the Vee Tire Co branding. What gives? Who knows? All we can decisively state is that this Nutrax x Vee ‘colab’ retails for about £10 less than the E13. What is this tyre intended for? According the self same cardboard, the Snap WLT is a tyre with high rolling resistance tyre for exclusively wet conditions. Available in 29 and 27.5, we’ll be installing these on various e-mullets and giggling our way through winter.

SRAM Sintered Copper Heavy Duty Disc Pads

Price : £27.00 (X-Large/Maven)

: £27.00 (X-Large/Maven) From: SRAM

Time for new brake pads init? And even the most organic of us are accepting the fiscal reality and slapping in some sintered pads until the clocks change again. Hey ho.

Shimano STEPS 504Wh Battery

Price : £599.99

: £599.99 From: Freewheel

A spare battery on loan to us for the duration of testing the Cotic Rocket that was in last week’s FGF. Over 1000Wh of leccy at our disposal. We’ll most probably be leaving this in the car for mid-ride swapsies but we’ll also be seeing what it’s like to take a spare battery with us (in a backpack) out into the proper big hills.

Bossnut Frame Pouch

Price : £TBC

: £TBC From: Calibre Bikes

The bods at Calibre sent this to us. We can’t seem to find it on their website (or on Go Outdoors) but we thought it was a cool little thing. Essentially it’s a modest size Bossnut-specific frame bag. It mounts via the most-forward set of accessory bolts on the underside of the frame top tube, just in front of the rear shock. Nice.

Zefal Deflector FM40 w/ FZ01 or RZ01 Adapters

Price : £20.00 FM40 (£10.00 adapter)

: £20.00 FM40 (£10.00 adapter) From: Chicken Cyclekit

We’ve tried the Zefal FM40 Deflector before and although its mud-shielding capability is just fine, the way it mounted to forks was not quite as slick as its rivals (dinky bolt heads, self-tapping screws etc). Zefal has noted this complaint and come back with a couple of options. Firstly there’s some Velcro straps in the box as is. Secondly, there are some decent looking fork adapters available separately (for all the fork brands you’ve heard of).

Sub-in-a-Box / Gift Subscription

Price : £59.00

: £59.00 From: The Singletrack Shop

We have developed our gift subscriptions specifically to allow you to be able to actually hand over a physical ‘thing’ to the recipient on their birthday, special occasion, Christmas etc. This is why we normally send the subscription to you (the giver) directly, so you can wrap it up and stick it under the tree for the lucky recipient. We can send it directly to the recipient if you prefer – they may live a long way away or they could be infectious. If you would prefer this as your delivery option then follow the instructions at checkout and make sure you enter the recipient’s details in the Shipping Address section.

Member Reward of the Week – up to 40% off Pininfarina

Price : up to 40% Pininfarina

: up to 40% Pininfarina From: Singletrack Member Rewards

About Pininfarina: “Each model is hand-finished with premium materials — sapphire crystal, brushed stainless steel, and fine Italian leather — offering a tactile experience that speaks of heritage and sophistication. With battery life that lasts for 30 days, and connectivity that keeps you informed yet free, this is a watch for those who demand more from every moment.”

Forum Thread Of The Week

This week’s winner is bearGrease for the Other people’s bikes thread. Is yours on there..?

As ever, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. Yo bearGrease! Please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, chiz!

Stale Goods Friday – 2015 Specialized Stumpjumper FSR Comp 6Fattie

Price : £2,500 (inflation adjusted = £3,486.35)

: £2,500 (inflation adjusted = £3,486.35) From: Fresh Goods Friday 268

Our previous incarnations wrote: “A magnificently orange Stumpy, the 6Fattie is a highly fun-looking beastie. 67 degree head angle, 74 degree seat angle and (is it obvious?) 3.0 tyres of maximum boing. The new Specialized dropper post – 5 inches with 12 positions. Fox Float with Specialised’s autosag – pump it up to 300psi, sit on the bike fully kitted out, press the red valve and FEEL THE MAGIC HAPPEN.”

