Rampage: I was not entertained

Something changed last week.
Emil Johansson was a hair away from disaster. And then Adolf Silva went for it…
In case the above embed code from Adolf Silva and Road2Recovery’s Instagram post doesn’t work, the post contains some not hugely surprising news; Silva has no sensation from the chest down.
In the past I have not been one of the hand-wringers as regards Red Bull Rampage. My arguments were kind of along the lines that these riders would be doing daft, dangerous stuff even without Rampage.
But during the men’s event last weekend something changed. I think, like a lot of televised infamy, it was partly due to the instantly-iconic actual camera angle/footage of the horror crash and the instant, total silence that descended on the desert.
And let’s not forget the whole sketchy, panicky, desperation of Silva’s run immediately before the crash. He’d clearly already made up his mind to attempt the double backflip before he set-off from the start platform. This was Rampage; you gotta do something ‘special’ to claim the top spot.
And then, here’s the thing that did it for me, the announcers finally piped up with some hushed words, the event was put ‘on hold’ and they threw to some commercials. Commercials for Red Bull events, shows and stunts. All of which shared the common promotional vibe of risk and/or likelihood of something going wrong.
This doesn’t feel the same as Evel Knievel. The Knievel was the principal risk-taker. He was also the principal benefactor. Rampage didn’t feel like that this year. This year felt like Ancient Rome and the Colosseum. With Emperor Taurine sat on high calling for the next competitor to head into the gladiatorial pit.
Let’s be honest, it doesn’t even feel like Rampage and it hasn’t for a number of years now. As soon as the sandbags arrived, it was no longer true to the spirit of Rampage. It became an event that wasn’t even primarily aimed at mountain bikers anymore. It was now just another viral clip that can also be built into a sizzle reel for Red Bull.
It’s over for me with Red Bull Rampage. I certainly haven’t felt like running the usual post-event result stories and highlight vids on singletrackworld.com this week.
Surely, it’s now over for Rampage. Certainly in its current twisted form at least.
All of us here at Singletrack Magazine hope Adolf Silva’s condition improves. Good luck Adolf.
Road2Recovery Adolf Silva Fundraiser
“Adolf faces an intense and expensive road: daily therapy, adaptive equipment, home adjustments, and ongoing medical support. All funds raised will go toward Adolf’s ongoing medical care, rehabilitation, and transport to Barcelona, as well as adaptive home and vehicle modifications and specialized mobility equipment essential for his long-term independence and quality of life. Your help makes a direct difference in his recovery and stability — giving him every chance to rebuild his life.“
50 thoughts on “Rampage: I was not entertained”
Insurance works for low risk, high consequence things. This is high risk. Uninsurable IMO.
I have to search hard to find cover for going touring without a helmet.
At least if you crash and injure yourself at Redbull you can win an award for it.
“Aiden Parish, a Rampage rookie from the USA, crashed during Saturday morning practice on October 18 while attempting a massive 67-foot diagonal step-down — a feature he had successfully sent to 92 feet just two days earlier. Coming up short on the landing, he was pitched over the bars and impacted hard down the slope, suffering a broken femur and cracking his helmet. Alert and giving a thumbs-up while being stretchered out, Parish was airlifted to a nearby hospital and later received the “McGazza Spirit Award” for his determination."
https://www.singletracks.com/community/8-mountain-bikers-brutally-injured-during-red-bull-rampage-2025/
Same, but I CBA watching it like I CBA watching other things that don’t interest me. Plus I don’t like feeding the algorithms so it’s a kind of algorithm-antithesis – you keep serving me this shit so I’m avoiding clicking any of it bc you’ll just keep serving up the wrong stuff if I do.
If that’s the case (idk) then Rampage isn’t sustainable. It’s like accepting that Deliveroo isn’t sustainable if they’re forced to pay riders properly and not exploit them. So.. Red Bull and Deliveroo .. different bikes, different demand, exploitation in common?All in all, the player and the game and the audience are all in this together, can’t really lay fault with one aspect alone. Bc of that I think it just has to be fair on all involved. I get to watch if I want to, free – they get ad exposure. Red Bull and all other sponsors need to cover the rider risks.I read that RB do support their own riders well – maybe they could insist all other rider sponsors do the same as an entry term (maybe they do?)
I was thinking about people who take risks w/o the big publicity and thought of what some climbers do, real life and death serious stuff away from the cameras. The instinct or need is innate. Then I thought of Climbing For Dollars in the Running Man which is more how Rampage looks at times : )
What’s the situation at Hardline re. injuries, insurance?
The vast majority of climbers climb in a risk managed way. Not least because if they didn’t they’d not survive being a beginner. I don’t think that the same is true in mountain biking. The “just send it, bro” mentality pervades the sport IMO.
I got the impression that the fundraising was more about all the specialist things Silva is going to need after hospital. His home will have to be modified, years of rehab and physio, etc.
I’m guessing the immediate medical stuff will be covers by either his or Redbull’s insurance. But breaking your back can take years (if ever) to recover from. Here in the UK we’re very lucky and the NHS and government will pick up a lot of the costs, but in the US and S America I think you’re pretty much on your own.
Hmm there are some significantly large groups out there with differing interpretations of risk managment. Think of people learning to climb grit venturing onto the easier, unprotected classics+ Risk management there isn’t so high, it’s really the grade doing that forthem. Compare to a group of grit olød timers doing a circuit of classic solos up to about E3 (tech 5b solos). They’re relying on years of training and experience to keep them out of trouble, but sometimes…. and finally a group of boulderers working there way thro’ some highballs.
It’s not so different
If extreme events like Rampage continue, but increased safety measures were imposed to prevent (or minimize) life changing/ending injuries, what would that look like? How would it change the event?
IMHO there is a gulf between the risks i took climbing as an amateur without audience and the modern world of clicks and sponsors.
I think Rampage is like a soloing competition. You keep soloing harder and harder roues. Until all but one person bottles it or falls.
Healing vibes to Adolf. Loved the whole contest this year. Emiles crash was gnarly as **** too. Its all omelette and eggs. All of us into extreme sport know the risks.
