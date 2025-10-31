Fresh Goods Friday 780: The Weening Hallows Edition

Not-so-spooky stuff. Sponsored by Yellow Jersey.

Now that I have finished travelling the globe (including Anglesey), abnormal service can be resumed in the sphere of Fresh Goods Fridaying. Onwards!

Magura Gustav Pro First Edition Box Set

Price : £599.99

: £599.99 From: Magura

Who remembers the original Magura Gustav? I do. Just about. I remember it being apparently ‘unusable’ due to its power (most folk were still on rim brakes, mind) and it had some sort of extra bracing rod thingy to help dissipate the forces being applied to the fork/frame. I think. Anyway, this is Magura’s entry into the modern era of super powerful bicycle disc brakes (SRAM Maven, Hope Tech 4 Evo et al). Thick 2.5mm rotors (with a service-extending 2.1mm wear limit). Extra-thick brake pads with a claimed 94 % more volume. Magura claims: “the larger air gap between the brake pad and the brake rotor makes it easier for you to perform many tasks in your workshop … Thanks to the MAGURA EasyLink, hoses can now be disconnected from the brake master at any time and without special tools.” These anchors will be going on the heaviest ebike we can find.

Sonder Silencer MTB Chainstay Protector

Price : £11.99

: £11.99 From: Alpkit

Since VHS Slapper tape stopped being distributed in the UK (I think this is still the case), the choice of decent chainstay protectors has been rather limited. To finish off a bike build (see below) I scoured the Googles and came up with this offering from Alpkit/Sonder Bikes. Colour me impressed. Trimmable. Very sticky (I have augmented it with zip ties, obvs). Nicely adaptable to the curves of various stay designs. And finally, the raised square pockets are hollow which should in theory help quell the chain bounce.

Pace RC629 Benji Build

Price : £799 frame (I’ll add up the complete build for the imminent First Ride Review, hang fire)

: £799 frame (I’ll add up the complete build for the imminent First Ride Review, hang fire) From: Pace Cycles et al

Voila! For those regular Fresh Goods Friday fanatics, here is the finished* build of the Pace RC629 frameset from FGF 772. Featuring lots of bits and bobs that have been in other editions of FGF, plus some classic go-to items (Arrow Carbon MTB wheels, VP Harrier thin flatties, ‘old’ XTR 4-pot brakes etc). The general concept of this bike was to build the lightest MTB possible that can still ride everything an enduro full-susser can ride. My vague goal was to keep it below 12kg. You’ll have to wait until my imminent First Ride Review to find out whether I succeeded. Guess the weight (inc. pedals and bottle/cage) in the comments below!

*no bike builds are ever “finished”.

Forum Thread of the Week

Seeing as it’s Halloween, the winning thread this week is Eddiethegent and the So…. How do I dispose of human remains? thread:

NB: the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. ‘Sup!… Eddiethegent please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, boss.

Stale Goods Friday – 2012 Cannondale Trigger CRB2

Price : £3,800 ( £5,496.29 inflatIon adjusted)

: £3,800 ( inflatIon adjusted) From: Fresh Goods Friday 121

Stem lengths and seat angles from BITD never cease to amaze me

Back in the mists of time we typed: The Trigger CRB2 is Cannondale’s 120mm XC/Trail orientated bike that is, in their words, ‘the speedy little brother of the OverMountain clan’. Think of it as a short and snappy Jekyll, perfect for UK riding then. The Hi-Mod carbon frame features a BB30 bottom bracket, a 1.5 headtube and clamped 15mm thru axles in the pivots and shock linkage to eliminate flex and provide a stiff pedalling platform. Having been big fans of previous Cannondale models such as the Rush, we’re looking forward to getting our fingers on the Trigger.”

Phil Atwill riding in the UK

That is all.

YJ Team Profile: Jon Ryan Favourite Bike : Cotic Soul Or my LarryVsHarry Cargo Bike

: Cotic Soul Or my LarryVsHarry Cargo Bike Favourite trail: TSingle Track around Stanmer Park in Brighton

TSingle Track around Stanmer Park in Brighton What do you do at YJ?: All things bike related! I head up the claims team so the team and I do our best to get customer back on their bikes following an off – with some days on the tools helping keep the staff fleet running.

