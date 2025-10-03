Fresh Goods Friday 776: The Yes Ketchup Edition

Do you like tomatoes? Perhaps you’re one of the many who only like them once they’ve been tortured sufficiently? Ketchup, puree, on pizzas, pasta sauce, that sort of thing. But is there anyone out there who doesn’t like tomato in any format whatsoever? We need to know!
Maxxis Dissector G2
- Price: from £64.99
- From: ExtraUK
We did receive a pair of these but I got all excited and installed one on my bike straight away. The one you can’t see is a Maxxis Dissector G2 3C MaxxGrip EXO+ version (AKA front flavoured). The one pictured above is the 3~C MaxxTerra compound DoubleDown casing version (AKA rear flavoured). As not-biggest-fan of the outgoing Dissector, I’m looking forward to what this slightly gappier, slightly knobbier, slightly Kryptotalier, slightly Assegaiier version like.
DMR Gridlock Grips
- Price: £18.00
- From: Upgrade Bikes
Although it’s technically illegal to say so, I’m not a fan of the DMR Deathgrip. Sorry. But this Gridlock grabstick I can get behind. Mushroomy in the main with a nice fingerbox and a cute flange. Also: 34mm fat and squishy. The ‘just because’ chamfered collars are nice too. I’ll be giving ’em a go because I like the cut of DMR’s jib in general.
Acros EC34/EC44 Headset Cups
- Price: £32.99 upper, £41.99 lower
- From: Oxford Products
I feel that Acros have something of a bad rep. Why? Because the only time you tend to encounter the brand is when dealing with bikes that come with flipping thru-headset cable routing. As well as being an evil-enabler, Acros also make headsets (really good ones too) for sane bike designs. Like these two cups here. Oh, the ‘No Ketchup’ sachet contains some appropriate headset-suitable grease.
Sigma Pocket Tool Small
- Price: £14.99
- From: Oxford Products
A very pleasing collection of actually-useful tools. Phillips screwdriver, slot screwdriver, T25,
2.5/3/4/5/8 mm Allen keys (yep, no 6mm – which is fine by me). Dimension: 74 x 29 x 11 mm. Weight: 76g. Don’t drop it on a night ride, you’ll never see it again.
Oxford Aquatex Bike Cover
- Price: £39.99
- From: Oxford Products
What do you do with hackbikes that you’re not overly precious about – and there’s no more room in the shed/garage? You leave it outside round the back of your house don’t you? Maybe you don’t. At the very least you need to protect them from the elements to stop them turning into rust buckets. Oxford are the ubiquitous bike/motorcycle cover of choice. This one swallows up a pair of bicycles.
Endura MT500 Advanced Jacket
- Price: £300.00
- From: Endura
“I’m going back in”. Yes, expensive-jacket-skeptic me is going to give things another go. Believe it or not, I’ve had decent experience of Pertex Shield fabric before. I’ll report back as to how this garment is performing once it’s had a disgusting winter rinsed through it repeatedly! Deets: “light and packable” Pertex Shield 3-layer waterproof fabric, helmet compatible hood with adjusters, hood stowage, pockets, hidden laser-cut perforations allow under sleeve venting, water-repellent front zip and popper system allows for “flap-free front airflow” (that is a nice feature actually).
Endura Singletrack Fleece
- Price: £70.00
- From: Endura
My boring AF mantra when it comes to UK autumn-winter mountain biking is “don’t bother trying to stay dry, just concentrate on not getting cold”. Words to live by. Or possibly die. Anyway, this is a classic mid-layer fleece from Endura. Slightly tailored for cycling (but not overly, thankfully) and pleasingly minimal featured. Just a little pocket on rear right hip for keys or multi-tool. Nice ‘brick’ colour too.
Endura BaaBaa Pro S/S Base Layer
- Price: £80.00
- From: Endura
The Magic Eye of base layers; you need to squint at the fabric and all sorts of amazing patterns appear (“body mapped technical textures”). Non-mulesed merino blend, odour resistant, fast wicking, quick drying, “3D knit” to reduce seams and chafing. High warmth to weight ratio. Easy-care machine wash.
OG Ride and Shine Shirt
- Price: £25.00
- From: The Singletrack Shop
Our classic Ride and Shine t-shirt is back! Amanda (remember her?) originally designed this image for our coffee, and it was so good we had to put it on a shirt. Now available in a range of colours, or you can still go for ‘Mocha’ for a true throwback to this design’s origins. This shirt is a very relaxed fit. If you want an oversized down-with-the-kids look, go for your usual size. Otherwise, please refer to the size guide in the description and be prepared to size down 1-2 sizes from usual.
The winner this week is jfab for the Outdoor Coffee Making – StoveTrackWorld? thread:
‘Tis true: the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. Alors… jfab please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, like.
Stale Goods Friday – 2014 Pivot Mach 6
- Price: £2,500 (frame only)
- From: Fresh Goods Friday 184
11.5 years ago we wrote this: “155mm of enduro action wrapped up in a fast blue finish? The Pivot Mach 6 is all low, long and slack [how times change – Benji] with a DW-Link in the rear for fast pedalling up and down. Carbon framed for lightness we’ll be pushing it hard to see just it much it rips…”
