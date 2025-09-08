UCI Downhill World Champs results, report and highlights vids

The 2025 DH World Champs took place in the very steeps of Champery, Switzerland. Here are the results, reports and highlights vids.

RACE HIGHLIGHTS, Elite Women:

RACE HIGHLIGHTS, Elite Men:

2025 DH World Champs: Women’s Elite results

Rank Nation Name Time 1 AUT HÖLL Valentina 3:27.136 2 FRA NICOLE Myriam +0.667 3 FRA CABIROU Marine +1.091 4 CAN HEMSTREET Gracey +2.589 5 SUI BAUMANN Lisa +2.888 6 SUI BALANCHE Camille +4.063 7 GBR SEAGRAVE Tahnee +7.097 8 USA NEWKIRK Anna +7.263 9 ITA SCARSI Gloria +7.888 10 FRA CLAVEL Vicky +8.067

2025 DH World Champs: Men’s Elite results

Rank Nation Name Time 1 CAN GOLDSTONE Jackson 2:54.153 2 GER KIEFER Henri +1.946 3 IRL DUNNE Ronan +1.993 4 GBR WILLIAMS Jordan +4.140 5 FRA VERGIER Loris +4.777 6 USA MAPLES Dylan +5.066 7 FRA CHAPELET Simon +5.861 8 USA SHAW Luca +5.955 9 USA NORTON Dakotah +6.145 10 AUS BROSNAN Troy +6.206

Race report and photos courtesy of Valais.ch/UCI:

Downhill: New Kings and Queens Crowned in Champéry

The legendary Champéry downhill track once again lived up to its fearsome reputation at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. Following the Juniors on Saturday, it was the turn of the Elite men and women to take on one of the world’s most spectacular and technical courses on Sunday. Energized by record-breaking crowds, Austria’s Rosa Zierl and France’s Max Alran claimed gold in the Junior category, while Austria’s Valentina Höll and Canada’s Jackson Goldstone triumphed in the Elite races. The World Championships continue through to September 14, with the cross-country events moving on to Zermatt and Crans-Montana.

Champéry: Downhill Kingdom

Set in the heart of the Portes du Soleil ski area, Champéry–Morgins–Les Crosets Bike Park is a true mecca for mountain bikers. Featuring 10 dedicated downhill trails—including the iconic World Cup track—plus a pump track, four ski lifts, and six rental and repair points, it caters to riders of all levels, from late May through to late October. The park is also linked to the wider Portes du Soleil network, offering access to 600 km of marked trails, 24 lifts, and five interconnected bike parks spanning Switzerland and France.

But it’s the legendary World Cup track that has truly cemented Champéry’s status. First unveiled in 2006, it etched its name into MTB history with Danny Hart’s unforgettable 2011 World Championship run. After a decade-long hiatus, the course was revamped in 2024—thanks to support from the Swiss army and Ben Walker’s trail-shaping crew—making a high-profile return at the European Championships. Now back on the world stage, the course is once again proving its worth. With an average gradient of 33% and sections peaking at 60%, it’s a relentless gauntlet of roots, rocks, and blind corners—still one of the ultimate tests in downhill racing.

Picture by Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com –

Record-Breaking Crowds in Champéry

Crowds turned out in force this weekend, underlining the enduring popularity of world-class downhill racing. Thousands gathered on Saturday for the Junior finals, creating a charged and festive atmosphere. On Sunday, that energy exploded into a full-blown spectacle, as the Elite finals drew the largest crowd ever recorded at the venue. The iconic course transformed into a natural amphitheater, with fans lining every jump, berm, and switchback, cheering the riders on with unrelenting enthusiasm. In total, over 15,500 people—spectators, athletes, staff, and volunteers—packed the site across the weekend, and more than 18,000 attended the event overall.

Picture by Michal Cerveny/SWpix.com – 07/09/2025 – Cycling – 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Downhill – Champéry, Valais, Switzerland – Men Elite Final – Jackson Goldstone (Canada) wins the Men’s Elite Downhill World Championship

Höll Makes It Four in a Row, Goldstone Dominates

Austrian sensation Valentina Höll solidified her status as the queen of downhill, securing her fourth consecutive UCI World Championship title. The 24-year-old, already a three-time Elite World Champion, added yet another rainbow jersey to her growing list of achievements—alongside three overall World Cup wins in the last four years. France also had reason to celebrate, with Myriam Nicole (35) and Marine Cabirou (28) taking second and third, confirming the undeniable depth of talent in French downhill racing.

On the men’s side, 21-year-old Jackson Goldstone made a major statement, clinching victory on one of the sport’s most demanding tracks. With four World Cup wins already this season, the Canadian is quickly becoming the dominant force in men’s downhill—achieving a level of consistency not seen since Aaron Gwin’s 2012 run. Germany’s Henri Kiefer, just 20, surprised everyone with a brilliant silver-medal performance, while Ireland’s Ronan Dunne (23)—who made waves at Les Gets earlier this season—rounded out the podium in third.

Reaffirmation of Junior Stars Rosa Zierl and Max Alran

On Saturday, September 6, the Junior races kicked off the World Championships under changeable skies and occasionally slippery conditions. Despite the weather, the young riders wowed the crowd with their brilliant performances.

In the Junior Women’s category, 17-year-old Austrian Rosa Zierl lived up to her billing as the clear favorite. After claiming three World Cup wins this season, she delivered a smooth, commanding run in the finals to take the rainbow jersey with authority.

In the Junior Men’s race, 18-year-old French rider Max Alran continued his meteoric rise. Also a three-time World Cup winner this year, he showed impressive consistency and composure to edge out his rivals—including his own brother, who took bronze—and claim the world title.

Top 3 Junior Women

Rosa ZIERL (Austria) Eliana HULSEBOSCH (New Zealand) Aletha OSTGAARD (United States)

Top 3 Junior Men

Max ALRAN (France) Tyler WAITE (New Zealand) Till ALRAN (France)

Next Stop – Zermatt and Crans-Montana

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships roll on in Valais, shifting focus to the Cross-Country events—set to deliver just as much excitement. Starting Monday, the action moves to Zermatt and Crans-Montana, where the world’s best riders will battle it out for the next set of rainbow jerseys in Cross-Country Short Track and Cross-Country Olympic disciplines.

Tuesday, September 9th

2:30pm UK: Women Under 23 Cross-country Short Track – Final

3:15pm UK: Men Under 23 Cross-country Short Track – Final

4:15pm UK: Women Elite Cross-country Short Track – Final

5:00pm UK: Men Elite Cross-country Short Track – Final

Thursday, September 11th

4:00pm UK: Cross-country Mixed Team Relay

Friday, September 12th

2:00pm UK: Women Junior Cross-country Olympic

4:00pm UK: Men Junior Cross-country Olympic

Saturday, September 13th

10:00am UK: Men Under 23 Cross-country Olympic

1:00pm UK: Women Elite Cross-country Olympic

Sunday, September 14th

9:30am UK: Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic

12:30pm UK: Men Elite Cross-country Olympic

valais2025.ch

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024.

Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Keep up to date and get our best editorial in your inbox.