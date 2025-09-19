Red Bull Rampage to have separate men’s and women’s venues

Men will return to 2016/2017/2021 venue, women will head back to the Red Bull Formation 2022 venue.

Women’s event on Thursday, October 16th. Men’s event on Saturday, October 18th.

Thomas Genon competes at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 12, 2024. // Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool //

2025 Red Bull Rampage Venue & Competition Details Released

The countdown to Red Bull Rampage begins! In about one month, the top female and male freeride mountain bike athletes in the world will drop in for the 19th edition of Red Bull Rampage, one of the world’s toughest action sports events. The top 12 female riders will kick things off on Thursday, October 16th followed by the top 18 male athletes on Saturday, October 18th in a throwdown that will reshape the sport in the iconic desert of Southwest Utah.

Virgin, Utah, the home of Red Bull Rampage, provides the right terrain, weather and malleability to host the storied freeride competition. This year’s event will see riders return to two previous venues. The men will return to the same zone they competed on in 2016/2017/2021, while the women’s competition will take place at the former 2014/2015 site, also the previous Red Bull Formation 2022 zone.

The 2025 Men’s venue feels like a natural amphitheater. “It’s probably some of the coolest terrain out of any venue in my opinion,” Red Bull Rampage veteran Carson Storch explains. He competed here in 2016, 2017, and in 2021. He likes how every descent is steep and exposed and that there aren’t many meandering spots, keeping runs engaging and rowdy.

The men are returning to the home of the 2016, 2017 and 2021 contests where some of the most legendary moments in freeriding have occurred, including:

Brandon Semenuk’s fourth Red Bull Rampage victory in 2021 where he featured the first-ever tail-whip off a drop

Cam Zink and Kyle Strait incorporated a raw chute in 2017 that plunged right through the heart of the mountain, one of the steepest and longest chutes ever used at Red Bull Rampage

In 2016, a group of riders—Tyler McCaul, Carson Storch, and Darren Berrecloth—teamed up to take on the “Goblin Drop,” a step-down at the venue.

The 2025 Women’s venue comes full circle as it is the location of the 2019 and 2022 Red Bull Formation events, where a spark was lit for women’s freeride. This year, many of those riders return as competitors, where they’ll have the opportunity to retrace old lines or utilize former Red Bull Rampage runs.

“The terrain at the women’s 2025 venue is one of the most spacious venues, which provides lots of opportunities for different lines,” explains competitor Hannah Bergemann, one of the original Red Bull Formation riders. “It’s the venue I’m most familiar with and have spent the most time on, so it’ll be fun to build off of that prior experience and push myself even more,” she says.

Here’s where fans can watch all the jaw-dropping action from Red Bull Rampage:

Women’s Broadcast: Thursday, October 16th at 10:00 AM MT live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Bike YouTube channel

Men’s Broadcast: Saturday, October 18th at 10:00 AM MT live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Bike YouTube channel

The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001, and since then, 18 different events and 10 different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. Only time will tell which riders will add their names to the list of illustrious champions this year.

