Fresh Goods Friday 774: The Binge The Dinge Edition

For once there may actually be a genuine theme to this week’s Fresh Goods Friday. Namely, autumn.

Staying inside, staying cosy, reading. Or heading out, fully prepared, riding. Both are valid.

On nightrides I go out and see the people

Air goes cool and hurrying on my way

Exposure Lights Six Pack Mk15

Price : £495.00

: £495.00 From: Exposure Lights

The latest incarnation of the mighty Six Pack. This mega torch vomits out a wuh-hopping 6000 lumens. What else is new? The lensing; a focused 12° spot beam for long-distance visibility, paired with 5 16° beams to illuminate the surroundings. USB-C charging (it can also deliver power to other USB-C devices). A new colour OLED display. This is possibly as good as lights get. Not cheap, mind.

Exposure Lights Zenith Mk4

Price : £280.00

: £280.00 From: Exposure Lights

Although perhaps promoted and understood as a helmet torch, the Zenith works great on the handlebar too. It has 2360 lumens – enough for proper trail riding at night – and it’s light enough (150g) that the supplied O-ring bar mount is up to the job without drooping constantly.

Shimano XTR M-9100

Price : £214.99 (GS rear mech), £109.99 (shifter), £59.99 (chain)

: £214.99 (GS rear mech), £109.99 (shifter), £59.99 (chain) From: Freewheel

Is this the last edition of cable-actuated XTR that will ever be? Yes, very probably. This batteries-not-required setup is heading for Benji’s latest do-it-all hardtail project (Pace RC629). Where’s the cassette you ask? Well, remember the e13 from last week’s FGF? That. Yep, it’s the shorter cage XTR mech.

Shimano XTR SL-MT800-L Seatpost Lever

Price : £46.99 (Inc. cabling)

: £46.99 (Inc. cabling) From: Freewheel

Benji has gone rather unexpectedly into full weight weenie mode. The theory behind this dropper lever choice is that – at 37g for the i-Spec option – it’s the lightest dropper remote available. It helps that Shimano make possibly the best dropper lever available (ie. this one), even though no-one seems to know about it.

Baseus S1 Lite Solar Security Camera

Price : £60.00

: £60.00 From: Baseus

Solar-powered security solution! 2K resolution, 135° FOV, color night vision, IP67 weatherproofing, quick setup, no monthly fees. Benji will be using this to protect his castle from raiders. Let’s hope it doesn’t actually need much solar to power it. LOLZ.

Kärcher Mobile Cleaner OC3 Foldable

Price : £129.99

: £129.99 From: Kärcher

For anyone who needs a dinky ‘cleaning solution’ on the go, Karcher has produced the OC 3 foldable mobile cleaner. 2.2kg weight. Dimensions 305 x 298 x 271mm. Lithium-ion battery powered. 180cm hose. 8 litre tank volume. Running time is only 15 minutes so best be quick with it.

Troy Lee Designs Resist Pant

Price : £159.99

: £159.99 From: Saddleback

Benji claims these are the only waterproof riding trousers that are any good. They do feel a bit odd against the skin if you’re not wearing liner shorts/tights and/or knee pads under them but… who doesn’t wear that stuff under waterproof pants? Made from a waterproof stretch fabric. Taped seams. Reinforced seat panel. Two zipped vents on the thigh fronts.

Troy Lee Designs Performance Socks

Price : £19.99

: £19.99 From: Saddleback

Socks. Of the Official Correct Height. Available in kerbillions of different designs from TLD.

Troy Lee Designs Flowline Gloves

Price : £29.99

: £29.99 From: Saddleback

Minimalist hand shrouds from the house of Troy Lee. Ssingle layer palm. Micro-mesh elsewhere. Touchscreen thumb and index finger detailing.

Troy Lee Designs Ruckus Ride Vest, Pullover Hoodie & Peace Out Long Sleeve Tee

Price : £119.99 (vest), £69.99 (hoodie), £34.99 (LS Tee)

: £119.99 (vest), £69.99 (hoodie), £34.99 (LS Tee) From: Saddleback

Finishing off this bunch of clobber from Troy Lee is a trio of casual items. Having said that, the vest does have claims to be rideable in also: “A vest that’s inspired by workwear but made for the trail. With nylon ripstop shell, PrimaLoft Gold insulation. Enhanced by water resistant coating and moisture wicking internal lining. With 6 x pockets, including 2 x cargo and 2 x zipped secure pockets. Light and packable. With reflective zip pulls to enhance low light visibility.”

Thirty Three Cyclists by David Houghton

Price : £11.29

: £11.29 From: Waterstones et al

We’ll be honest, we weren’t expecting much from this book. It looks like A.N.Other self-published jobber (partly due to the rather lacklustre cover design) but we’re happy to be proved wrong. It’s a great book this. “Thirty-Three Cyclists traces two centuries of transformation through the lives of thirty-three remarkable riders. Some are famous, some nearly lost to history — but each embodies a different facet of what it means to move through the world on two wheels.

“Anthony Pizzo, who rode across the United States handcuffed to his bicycle to encourage new recruits for the Navy.

“Tommy Godwin, who rode two hundred miles a day through blackouts and blizzards to set a record that stood for seventy-five years.

“José Meiffret, who had a skull and crossbones woven onto his jersey before riding 200 km/h on a German autobahn.

“Nelson Vails, who pedaled out of Harlem traffic and into the velodrome, the first Black American cyclist to win an Olympic medal.”

Member Reward Of The Week – 20% off Nike (EXPIRES SOON @ SEPT 23RD)

Reward : 20% off Nike

: 20% off Nike From: Singletrack Member Rewards

About: “The mission of Nike Inc. is to drive product innovation for athletes everywhere. Countless ideas are tested in pursuit of aiding performance, injury risk reduction, enhancing perception and feel, and delivery of innovative products to athletes.”

Forum Thread Of The Week

This week’s deserved winner is politecameraaction for this thread below:

As of days of yore, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. So… politecameraaction please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, PAL.

Stale Goods Friday – 2012 Santa Cruz Tallboy LTc

Price : £5,199

: £5,199 From: Fresh Goods Friday 119

4,690 days ago we wrote the following: “Tallboy LTc – It’s got pop and style. Santa Cruz’ featherlight, yet aggressive all mountain 29er: the Tallboy LTc in a lovely fast banana/custard colour. Our test bike is in the XT AM build guise with full Shimano XT drivetrain, XT brakes and a Rockshox Revelation RCT3 29er 140mm travel fork. Fox takes care of the rear suspension with the frames VPP linkage giving 135mm of rear travel. A stable pedalling platform combined with a distinct lack of weight should see the LTc flying up climbs before hooning back down.”

Hellion

8-year-old Ellis Brewer tearing through Avoriaz Bike Park for Early Rider…

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024.

Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Keep up to date and get our best editorial in your inbox.