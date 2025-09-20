Why you should stick the Merida EX Enduro on your bucket list

2025 was another cracker; the weather gods smiled on The EX and the racing and trails were top notch all weekend.

Photos: Paul Box / Framedogs

Merida EX Enduro race report:

THE MERIDA EX Enduro presented by Shimano returned for a bumper edition in 2025, with a select group of just 80 riders taking part in racing amongst the secret valleys, twisty woodland and open skies in Exmoor, in the South West of the UK.

For those in the know, THE EX’s reputation precedes it, with a dedicated crew of familiar faces that return year after year to go up against the rugged terrain and often changeable weather. With almost 5,000m of descending over three days and a similarly chunky amount of climbing only offset by a daily uplift, it’s not to be taken lightly. The often steep and root infested trails take no prisoners either, pushing even experienced racers hard.

Talking toughness and challenge only misses the point however, as THE EX is no po-faced sufferfest. Yes, it is the only multi-day enduro in the UK, but the all-inclusive hospitality and quirky features set it apart from even its international cousins that benefit from serious mountain ranges and huge wilderness playgrounds. That hospitality extends to including every daily meal plus as much beer as those with a yearning for a post-ride party can fit in. And where else do you have a vintage tea stop with scones and tea instead of a classic feed station?

It’s small wonder that most riders are repeat customers, but there’s always space for fresh riders to be drawn in to a racing experience unlike any other. This year, THE EX introduced a pairs category, allow riders to cooperate as they compete, with both battery-assisted and purely pedal powered pairs tackling the course.

Day one saw a relaxed start, but there was still some serious climbing to get done. With five stages to tick off, the first stage from the top of local high point Dunkery Beacon would be an eye opener for most, with a flat-out moorland blat giving little time to appreciate the views that stretch to South Wales. The following four stages upped the tempo, with many cursing their fitness on the pedally stage two, while we got deep into classic woodland winding territory with the remaining day stages.

Day stages? Yes, because the first day at THE EX doesn’t stop with sundown. The three Exposure Lights Night Stages were prepped after a brief rest and refuel. With the crew at Exposure there on hand to lend their latest powerful lights to riders in need, the nighttime woodland was cut through with the sound of brakes, breathing and the odd exclamation of surprise – and the delicate sounds of heavy metal at the top of one stage from our very own evil rabbit/race marshal.

As the slick roots and flat-out race stages meant that most riders ended their evening with their eyes on stalks and in an adrenaline-soaked state of fatigue – and with a well-earned appetite. Just as well, there was a huge BBQ laid on at nearby Horner Farm so they could refuel and refresh – as well as taking shelter from the increasingly persistent rain.

Safe to say most slept well on Friday – and they’d need to be rested as Saturday is always the big one and 2025 was no different. With torrential rain in the early hours of the morning giving way to surprise blue skies, the mood to tackle the ten race stages – yes, really – was thankfully high.

What followed was a greatest hits selection of Exmoor’s hidden classics – most of them situated on private land and not possible to ride at another time. Whether you like them steep and rocky, fresh and loamy, technical and twisty or fast and flowy, your desires were covered, often within the same trail. The dedication of the trail builders and maintainers in this corner of the world was put on full display and was enough to impress even the most well-travelled racer. Add in the vintage tea stop for lunch and even the most jaded were grinning at the sheer strange magic of it all.

Of course, a big day on the bike deserves a big dinner. Once again, THE EX goes a step further for Saturday night, with a sit-down dinner for the racers, served by the race crew fully decked out in suits and bow ties. The table service even extended to the beers, which has the potential for a very sore head on Sunday if full party mode was engaged. A nice dinner is nothing without some entertainment, so for those with their competitive instincts still in place– or feeling a touch of beery bravado – the roller racing was once again brought out. Who knew it’s possible to hit 200rpm on a track bike after sticky toffee pudding?

With Sunday starting and the finish line being in sight, bodies were starting to feel somewhat battered. While our sports masseuse Amy from Anatome Sports Massage could do her best to help with that, the chaps from Shimano were on hand to lend technical support to riders whose bikes had borne the brunt of the action. Whether gears needed a tweak or brakes bringing back to life, the guys were flat out each morning getting everyone rolling again.

For most riders, a 1200m day of descending would be big enough – but at THE EX it always feels like a brief sprint to the finish line, with the final six stages passing in a blur. Well, all except the notorious ‘Vominator’ climb, which brings all but the hardiest and hardest pedallers off the bike and pushing, even with the promise of prizes for those that could clean the sickening gradient.

And with one more frantic stage, THE MERIDA EX Enduro presented by Shimano was over for another year, save for final times to be digested and prizes to be given. Some things are more than the sum of their parts; while THE EX is technically a competition, by the end it turns into the best kind of camaraderie that bikes can deliver. Tall tales, close shaves and friendly rivalry all wrapped together. We hope you can make it one day…

Open Male

Chris Hutchens The Contour Collective / Forbidden

Gruff Tomos

Tom Salmon

Open Female

Becky Cook Wight Mountain

Anna Cipullo Annaonthebike

Gill Davies

Vets Male

Stuart Brereton

Kevin Cook Unplugged Racing

Francois Damseaux Wood Works Brighton

Grand Vets Male

Mick Kirkman MBR

Graham Sheldon Woodys Bike Park

Tom Smith Guide Companion

E-Bike Male

Tobias Pantling Ace Bicycles

Rhys Meredith Ace Bicycles

Matt Oakley

E-Bike Female

Alexia Desile MERIDA (7th in E-Bike Overall)

Pairs

Steve Baldock & Lewis Brown Unplugged Racing/MERIDA BIKES

Nico Weider & Noel Toogood LA234

Sean Cull & Harvey James Musn’t Grumble

E-Bike Pairs

Liam Mason & Oliver Medcalf Ace Bicycles

Oliver Mckenna & Jim Kahane MERIDA / HUNT

Benjamin Rowland & Tim Bridges

