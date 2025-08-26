Quick look at new Pivot Shuttle AM

150mm travel. 800Wh battery. 100Nm torque. 750 watts peak power. 47.5lb. $8,699 to $13,999.

Pivot Cycles press release:

The All-New Shuttle AM: The All-Mountain Masterpiece

Tempe, AZ – Pivot Cycles introduces the all-new Shuttle AM — a next-gen e-MTB that redefines what’s possible in all- mountain riding. Powered by Bosch’s Gen 5 Performance Line CX and CX-R drive systems, the Shuttle AM delivers seamless power and control with a ride feel so responsive, it borders on telepathic. Purpose-built to climb higher, descend with confidence, and cover more ground, it pairs Pivot’s renowned dw‐link® suspension with a massive 800Wh battery — all in a remarkably lightweight 47.5 lb. package. From high-alpine adventures to after-work hot laps, the Shuttle AM is full-power performance without compromise.

Built to back up its bold performance claims, the Shuttle AM is equipped with 150mm of rear travel and 160mm up front. It doesn’t merely follow the trail; it commands it — from tight switchbacks to high-speed descents. It’s the refined dw‐link® suspension that truly sets this bike apart. Purpose-built for the demands of eMTB riding, it delivers efficient, traction-rich climbing and stays incredibly composed when the terrain gets rowdy. We also gave the Shuttle AM a serious power upgrade, and you’ll feel it with every pedal stroke. Bosch’s Performance Line CX and CX-R systems provide up to 100Nm of torque and 750 watts of peak output. All models feature a full-size 800Wh battery with optional PowerMore 250 compatibility for even bigger days. The new eMTB+ mode adapts power delivery to changing terrain, and the new Kiox 400C top tube display, standard on Pro and Team builds, adds a full-color screen, customizable data, and ride navigation.

“Capable of handling any obstacle whilst turning on a dime, this new AM delivers the power, range, and support for any kind of ride, making it the ideal everyday e-bike.” – Bryn Atkinson, Pivot Athlete

Builds are dialed for performance at every level, starting with the Ride build, featuring the Bosch Performance Line CX drive unit, RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork, Super Deluxe Select shock, and SRAM Eagle 70/90 Transmission. The Pro build steps it up with the CX-Race system, Kiox 400C color display, RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, X0 Transmission and powerful Maven Silver brakes. At the top, weighing in at just 47.5 lbs (21.5 kg), the Shuttle AM Team build delivers dream-bike status with the CX-Race system, Kiox 400C color display, DT Swiss carbon wheels, Fox Factory suspension, and SRAM XX Transmission with Maven Ultimate brakes.

The Performance Line CX-R drive unit, provides up to 100Nm of torque, and up to 750 Watt of power for a support of up to 400% and weighs just 6.0 lbs (2.7 kg). The CX-R drive unit features a titanium spindle and ceramic bearings. It also features the additional “Race” assist level. All Shuttle AM builds feature the PowerTube 800 W/h battery that weighs 8.6lbs (3.9kg).

Pricing, Specifications and Availability: The Pivot Shuttle AM is available in Badlands Brown and Blue Dark Sky colorways. The Shuttle AM is priced from $8,699 to $13,999. [UK pricing TBC]

pivotcycles.com

