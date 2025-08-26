Full list of 2026 UCI World Series Dates & Venues (including Whistler!)

We’ve got some dates for you. This just in on the PR wires from the UCI with full dates and deets for the 2026 version.

The fourth year of the “revamped format for mountain bike’s different UCI World Cups – launched in 2023 to unite almost all of mountain bike’s major formats under a single brand for the first time” – will visit three continents and nine countries across 14 events between May and October and will feature the best athletes in the sport’s Endurance (Cross-country Olympic, XCO and Cross-country Short Track, XCC) and Gravity (Downhill, DHI and Enduro, EDR) formats.

And, so on with the dates! We’re not sure if this will come with any easier (read ‘cheaper’) ways to actually see the action live on your tellybox, or whether you’ll have to make do with the catch-up, best-of shows on Youtube like me… And if you live in the UK and want to see it in person, you’ll probably have to head to the Alps in April… That’s as close as it gets, sorry!

WHOOP UCI MOUNTAIN BIKE WORLD SERIES 2026 CALENDAR:

Round 1 / May 1-3: Race of South Korea, South Korea (UCI Cross-country and Downhill World Cups)

Round 2 / May 22-24: Nové Město Na Moravě, Czechia (UCI Cross-country World Cup)

Round 3 / May 28-31: Loudenvielle-Peyragudes, France (UCI Downhill and UCI Enduro World Cups)

Round 4 / June 11-14: Saalfelden-Leogang Salzburgerland, Austria (UCI Cross-country, UCI Downhill and UCI Enduro World Cups)

Round 5 / June 19-21: Lenzerheide, Switzerland (UCI Cross-country and Downhill World Cups)

Round 6 / June 26-28: Val di Fassa – Trentino, Italy (UCI Enduro World Cup)

Round 7 / July 3-5: La Thuile – Valle d’Aosta, Italy (UCI Cross-country, UCI Downhill and UCI Enduro World Cups)

Round 8 / July 8-12: Pal Arinsal, Andorra (UCI Cross-country and Downhill World Cups)

Round 9 / July 17-19: Aletsch Arena – Bellwald, Valais, Switzerland (UCI Enduro World Cup)

Round 10 / August 14-16: Haute-Savoie, France (UCI Cross-country and UCI Downhill World Cups) Round 11 / August 21-23: Haute-Savoie, France (UCI Enduro World Cup)

Round 12 / September 19-20: Soldier Hollow, Midway, Utah, USA (UCI Cross-country World Cup)

Round 13 / September 25-27: Whistler Mountain Bike Park, British Columbia, Canada (UCI Downhill World Cup)

Round 14 / October 2-4: Lake Placid Olympic Sites, New York, USA (UCI Cross-country and UCI Downhill World Cups)

Check here for more info: ucimtbworldseries.com

