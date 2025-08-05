Merida DIRT 26in wheel singlespeed (dirt jump bike)

While Merida and dirt jumping might not be the first thing that comes to mind, those with longer memories might remember the United Merida Freeriders from the early noughties.

Merida UK: “With the success of our current gravity-oriented mountain bikes and e-MTBs such as the ONE-SIXTY FR and eONE-EIGHTY, we’ve been keen to bolster our current lineup with a highly affordable and fun machine for pumptracks, dirt jumps and general messing around. We’ve also been conscious of catering for the next generation of MERIDA riders with a high-quality, durable and affordable bike that’s good for going to school on, as well as heading to the trails afterwards.

“The DIRT uses our know-how in aluminium frame design to deliver a deceptively simple and sleek 26” wheel machine that’s designed as a singlespeed only, helping keep the potential for damage – and costs – down while the performance and reliability high.”

Press Release…

THE NEW MERIDA DIRT RANGE – SERIOUS PLAYTIME

We are very pleased to announce the launch of the all-new MERIDA DIRT, our new dirt jumping, pumptrack and play bike, helping to spread the fun to a new group of riders.

Building on the success and positive reputation of our gravity-focussed mountain bikes and e-MTBs, the DIRT is designed to offer maximum fun for the money, wrapped up in a simple but tough package. That means a robust 6061 aluminium frame with dialled-in geometry, a simple singlespeed gearing setup and de rigueur 26” wheels, all backed up by a five-year Category 5 DH and Freeride warranty.

Despite simplicity being a key goal, we’ve packed in the features where they count, with the ability to run a gyro, extra-long rear brake hoses as standard and a bottle cage mount that adds in versatility for urban riding. With two sizes on offer, riders can choose between a super agile setup for tricks or a longer, more stable setup for taller riders or pumptrack fans.

We’ve kept the range simple with two models; the DIRT 700 is ideal for serious dirt jump and slopestyle riders, with top-spec equipment such as DT Swiss D1900 wheels and a RockShox Pike DJ fork. On the other hand, the DIRT 500 is ideal for young guns starting out, with an air-sprung Manitou Circus DJ fork, Alex rims and Kenda tyres delivering excellent control at a very aggressive price point.

merida-bikes.com

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024.

Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Keep up to date and get our best editorial in your inbox. Remove ads