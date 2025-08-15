Fresh Goods Friday 769: The Scorched Earth Edition

We ain’tz gots time to blather. There’s bikes to test, trails to find and stresses to bust.

Whyte Kado RSX

Price : £7,499.00

: £7,499.00 From : Whyte Bikes

From the other week’s black Whyte hardtail to this week’s blue Whyte e-bike. The curiously named Whyte Kado (kar-doh? ka-doo?) is a full-power full-range trail eeb with 160mm travel fork up front and 150mm travel at the rear. Carbon frame. Latest firmware 5th Gen Bosch Performance Line CX with 100Nm of torque and 750 watts of peak power. Key geo numbers: 64.4° head angle, 77.5° seat angle, 450mm chainstays, 510mm reach (XL), 470mm seat tube (XL). Things of immediate note: the rotated rear shock, the flat mount caliper mount, 34.9mm KS Vantage dropper with novel under-the-saddle travel adjust (and markings) that is actually really good.

Hope 35R Carbon Bar

Price : £180.00

: £180.00 From: Hope Tech

Hope’s carbon bar is finally available in a higher rise (35mm) option. 800mm wide, cut marks for custom, 5° upsweep x 8° backsweep, 245g, laminate design with varying wall sections for “enhanced material efficiency”, alignment grids for easy clamps setup, and apparently a “fully recyclable manufacturing technique”. Which is nice.

Hope Evo GR4 Brake

Price : £240.00

: £240.00 From: Hope Tech

Four-piston ‘gravity’ brake from Barlick*. Hope’s new benchmark brake for gravity and e-bike use. There are three different lever blade options (they come with Standard as… er, standard). There’s also Power and Control levers. We’ll be getting hold of all the levers for the test. All blades feature reach and bite point adjustments. Hope: “A new cam designed to decrease the free lever stroke while maintaining the feel and modulation in the braking zone — a key feature of the Tech 4 brakes. The result is a slightly firmer feel at the bite point, followed by a gentle rise in power through the braking zone, further enhancing brake modulation. Roller bearing main pivot is carried over from Tech 4 along with sliding guide bush on the main piston. Additional secondary guide bush keeps the piston running perfectly straight to maintain super smooth piston movement throughout the full lever travel.”

Bivo Trio Insulated Bottles

Price : £TBC

: £TBC From: ZyroFisher

Feelin’ hot hot hot? Well, here’s something timely. An insualted steel bottle that fits in your bottle cage. Double-wall vacuum insulated, high-flow snozzle, food-grade silicone, BPA/BPS/BPF and phthalates free, 100% lead free, 100% recyclable stainless steel. 17oz capacity (500 ml) 220 x 77 mm. 21 oz capacity (621 ml) 260 x 77 mm. Various colours available.

DMR Pedal Spanner

Price : £30.00

: £30.00 From: DMR Bikes

A rather OTT tool. And why not? Combining a decent amount of leverage and grippage (literally), there’s a 15mm spanner on the end, a 6mm Allen key on side, an 8mm Allen on the other side and a bottle opener for cracking open a delicious bottle of Appletiser once you’ve finally removed those seized-in pedals from your hack bike.

STW Top Caps

Price : TBC

: TBC From: The Singletrack Shop (well, maybe)

To tell you the truth, I just found these in a drawer when we were moving some desks around the other day. We’re currently in two minds as to what do with them. Flog them in the STW Shop as a Very Limited Edition Item. Or give them as a prize for the regular Forum Thread of the Week for the next couple of months or so. Thoughts..?

Forum Thread of the Week

The lucky winner is Poopscoop this week for this raucous thread right here:

As before, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. Thus Poopscoop please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, init.

Stale Goods Friday – 2013 Norco Sight 3 SE

Price : £1,800

: £1,800 From: Fresh Goods Friday 132

Eee… I remember this bike. One of my favourite bikes of all time. Loved it.

Back in 2013CE we wrote: “We’re going to be looking at what £1800 will buy you these days. As well as 360.7 jars of bacon salt, you can get this Norco Sight 3 SE. The Sight has been getting rave reviews all over the place so we’re keen to see if the hype is justified.

“It certainly looks the part with Slimer-green highlights, a 142mm back-end, genuine four bar linkage, tapered headtube and some rather fancy hydroforming.

“Canadian, eh? The UK has always had a bit of a soft spot for our Canuck cousins, mostly because we can sympathise with each other’s weather, so hopes are high for the Sight.”

