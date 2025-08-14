Endura Forty1Thirty: ‘streetwear with technical features’

Designed with female-run Glasgow design studio Doyenne, this is “expressive” unisex clobber, inclusively sized.

Forty1Thirty – Bikewear built to go again

A collection for the session riders. The folk who cares about finding belter lines, wherever, whenever. On the street or down the bike park. On gravel or down the woods.

Noah Bernard, SVP Endura, says, “Session riding is about more than freedom. It’s about creativity. Expressing yourself – on the bike and off it. For years, this scene has been dominated by skatewear and workwear – gear with an urban edge, but lacking cycling function. Forty1Thirty changes that.

“This collection flips the script on the status quo, combining technical features with streetwear cues. It has all the durability and functionality you’d expect from Endura – without compromising on

style.

Forty1Thirty Coach Jacket

Your everyday, every-ride essential. The Forty1Thirty Coach Jacket is built for the streets, the park, and everything in between. It’s got that clean silhouette with a longer back for bike coverage—no drop tail, just sharp lines. The relaxed unisex fit works for everyone, and the filled lining keeps you warm when the session stretches past sunset. Zip pocket on the chest for your stash, plus drop-ins front and back. Low-key branding, high-key versatility.

Forty1Thirty Vest

Layer up without slowing down. The Forty1Thirty Vest is your go-to for in-between weather and all-day movement. Relaxed fit, filled lining, and a longer back hem for ride-ready coverage. Zipped chest pocket, patch pocket with embroidered logo, and drop-ins front and back. Finished with a neat woven collection label.

Forty1Thirty Fleece

This fleece hits different. Textured, wool-content fabric brings warmth and edge, whether you’re riding or just vibing. It’s soft, durable, and built to move. Casual unisex fit, zip pockets for your essentials, and a two-way front zip to flex your style. Colour that pops on grey days, and branding that keeps it subtle.

Forty1Thirty Hoodie

Heavyweight organic cotton, loopback fleece, and a vibe that’s all yours. The hoodie’s got a lined drawcord hood, kangaroo pockets, and a zip front for when things heat up. Relaxed fit, embroidered chest branding, and comfort that doesn’t quit.

Forty1Thirty L/S Tee

Layered or solo—this laidback long sleeve tee is built for the ride and the downtime. Organic heavyweight cotton, casual fit, and graphics that speak your language. Ribbed crewneck, embroidered chest logo, and sleeve prints that stand out.

Forty1Thirty S/S Tee

Streetwear. Bikewear. Your new favourite tee. Organic cotton, ribbed neck, and graphics on front and back. Wear it your way.

Forty1Thirty Polo

Not your average polo. This one’s got side pockets with drawcords, a snap-down zip collar, and is made from heavyweight organic cotton that holds its shape. Roomy fit, embroidered chest branding, and built-in utility for wherever the day takes you.

Forty1Thirty Trouser

Ride. Chill. Repeat. These trousers are made to move—relaxed cut, reinforced seat, and adjustable waist with belt and buckle for that dialled-in fit. Back drop in pocket and front and back zipped pockets keep your gear locked down.

Forty1Thirty Short

Made to move, built to go again. These unisex shorts are your everyday go-to—on the bike, off the clock, or anywhere in between. With a laid-back fit, durable fabric, and secure pockets, they’re as practical as they are low-key. A subtle print, clean branding, and adjustable waistband keep things simple, comfortable, and ready for whatever’s next.

Forty1Thirty Socks

Supportive, performance-ready socks that bring comfort and style to every ride. Finish your fit with something that feels as good as it looks.

Available at independent bike dealers or endurasport.com/forty1thirty

