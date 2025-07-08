Trek Blaze WaveCel helmet review

At nigh-on £200 the Trek Blaze WaveCel helmet is on the expensive side of open face lids but it is fully featured.

Pros

Fully featured modern MTB helmet

Does its two different guises very well

Decently airy

Cons

Expensive

Not a fan of this colourway, sorry

Thankfully there’s a cool/boring Black option

Our rating

This Trek Blaze helmet doesn’t go down the Mips route, instead it uses WaveCel: a clear plastic mesh inside the helmet. Aside from its alien appearance WaveCel serves similarly to a crumple zone in a car. It’s designed to compress and deform in a crash to reduce rotational impacts and distribute stress over a wider area.

For nigh-on £200, this helmet is on the expensive side of open face lids, but it is a fully featured helmet with an impressive number of features and attention to detail. The Blaze features some extended ‘ear muff’-style side-pieces. These are quickly removable allowing for a nice and easy switch from a full-on enduro lid to a less aggro pedaling friendly helmet.

The helmet is fastened with a Fidlock chin clip, and tightened with a BOA dial-in fit system. A personal favourite feature of mine is the Blendr magnetic mount system – which provides a break-away mount for GoPro et al – which I have made good use of this season. With most cycling organisations’ rules mandating break-away mounts at a lot of enduro races now, integrating a breakaway into a helmet is just good sense and is something I’d like to see more of.

For added longevity the peak is also magnetically attached so will ping off in a small crash rather than snap. This peak is three-position adjustable, with the highest allowing a pair of goggles to fit underneath. The peak locks in securely, with no play or rattle even after a few knocks.

On the topic of eyewear, the peak also features two subtle loops for the arms of your sunglasses. I found these to be a little too widely spaced which at times can feel a bit awkward when trying to thread specs into the peak. That said, once stowed these eyewear loops are really secure and haven’t let my specs fall out, or even move.

With the ‘ear muffs’ side-pieces on, the helmet is comfortable; nicely cradling and making for a reassuring, closed-in feel. Without the side-pieces, I did notice the Blaze is relatively shallow, but I think this makes for a definite double-job convertible helmet (enduro and XC, or maybe even cold weather and warm weather?)

On the whole the helmet is impressively lightweight and comfortable. Initially I was worried about the breathability given how much more closed off the WaveCel system (compared to Mips). However, the design of this mesh nicely funnels air onto the head allowing for decent cooling. You can sometimes even hear the wind whistling through this mesh. It’s not a constant whistling as that would really get on your nerves but a sort of gentle reminder every now and then.

Overall

The Trek Blaze WaveCel is expensive (at full RRP at least). For all this money though you do get an impressively well-designed helmet. It is comfortable, lightweight, protective and feels generally very solid. Nothing feels fragile. Definitely worthy of consideration. It’s also available in other colours than this ‘Gravel/Dark Aquatic’ design (Bronze Age/Black or Black are the other options).