Galibier Liberté Insulated Packable Jacket review

The Galibier Liberté Insulated Packable Jacket has so many functional features coming in at such a competitive price.

Galibier Tested by: Hannah Dobson for 2 months

Pros

Great value

Will see a lot of use off-the-bike

Warmer than most

Cons

Unisex fit may not suit you

More voluminous than other brands

Our rating

Previously I’ve had waterproof jackets, down jackets, and windproof jackets – or cosy baselayers. It’s been a very long while since I’ve had anything of the windproof, insulated, and cosy variety. I ended up with this ‘insulated packable jacket’ on test, so here’s what I thought.

Galibier is a relatively small company so doesn’t try to meet the bulk order demands that you’ll get from the branded fabric suppliers. This means you won’t see the likes of the ‘Polartec’ logo on their gear.

This has 40gsm recycled synthetic insulation for warmth, is windproof, and has a PFC-free DWR coating for light splashes. After making some prototypes of different insulation values and taking them to try out on a bikepacking trip, the folks at Galibier decided that the 40gsm option offered the best balance of warmth, weight and volume.

It’s perhaps not as sleek in style as the other brands’ similar intent jackets, but it has a fair amount of functionality packed in at a great price. It’s a little snug around my hips (perhaps as a result of it being a unisex design), but the next size up was a bit too baggy in the arms and body for me.

There’s a hood that you can zip off completely or stuff into the collar for a padded and cosy effect. There’s a small stuff sack into which you can pack down the jacket. Two hand pockets on the front have zips so you can keep a few belongings secure.

Overall

The fabric feels nice against the skin, and while in theory you could layer it up, I find it a bit voluminous to go under my rain layers. Plus, it is quite warm – more of a campsite jacket for the end of a day’s ride than it is for on-to-go activities. It’s not cut especially short and snug, giving it a plenty of off the bike versatility. Nice to see so many functional features from a smaller brand coming in at such a competitive price.