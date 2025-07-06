News

The steel Buffalo Bike S2 has two chains, two speeds, one frame size

July 6, 2025
Hannah Dobson

Fascinating solution to a global issue, devised and patented by World Bicycle Relief.

A black bicycle with a simple design, featuring a sturdy frame, a comfortable seat, and a rear rack, positioned on a smooth asphalt surface.

This is the new Buffalo Bike S2, distributed by World Bicycle Relief (WBR). WBR’s primary goal is to help improve access to education and healthcare, although the bikes are so useful that they’re in demand for a range of other projects.

The original S1 Buffalo Bike was ostensibly similar, with the key difference in this S2 model being the introduction of two gears. These are provided by a system devised and patented by World Bicycle Relief, having been specifically designed to meet the conditions these bikes are used in.

The steel frame remains the ‘one size fits all’ design, with a dropped top tube making it easier to step over, without making it a full step-through bike.

Close-up view of a bicycle's chainring, pedals, and drivetrain components on a smooth surface.

The drivetrain is very different. Two speeds, two chains.

Close-up view of a bicycle chain with metal links and a shiny finish.

Each chain is a singlespeed chain, meaning they’re very strong and durable.

Close-up view of a bicycle's rear gear mechanism, showcasing the chain, red gear, and various components.

By back pedalling you flip the internal mechanism between engaging each of the two rear sprockets, swapping between the chains.

Diagram illustrating the mechanism of engagement and disengagement of inboard and outboard pawls in a bicycle drivetrain system.
Close-up of a bicycle crankset and pedals, featuring a black chainring with the word 'BUFFALO' visible.
Close-up of a bicycle pedal and chain, showcasing the bike's drivetrain components.

The smaller chainring isn’t just for going up hills. It’s also handy when carrying heavy loads, or riding through soft sand or mud.

Close-up view of a bicycle's rear wheel hub, showing the chain and gears with a red accent.

All this effort went into designing this two speed system so that it would be a simple and easily serviced as possible. Other gearing systems have fragile parts, or lots of tiny internal components that are difficult to service without specialist facilities and tools.

Close-up view of a bicycle's handlebars, featuring a black frame, grips, and a shiny silver brake lever.

The original S1 Buffalo Bike had a coaster brake, but with the introduction of the gears on the S2, they’ve switched to rim brakes. Wheels are now aluminium instead of steel.

Close-up view of a bicycle's handlebars and frame, featuring black grips and a shiny chrome stem.

It might look retro, but it’s been designed to have a long shelf life.

Close-up of a black bicycle rack positioned on the rear of a bike, with part of the saddle visible in the background.

The rack is certified to carry up to 100kg, making it suitable for carrying a person plus produce, or just a lot of very heavy goods. Often, someone given a bike will end up carrying siblings to school – one bike doesn’t help just one person.

A person riding a Buffalo Bike S2 with a large basket of eggs on the back, set against a lush green background.
A person wearing an orange shirt rides a Buffalo Bike S2 loaded with yellow crates. The bicycle is on a dirt path with greenery and a corrugated metal wall in the background.
A young woman stands proudly next to a black Buffalo Bike S2, holding a stack of egg cartons on the rear rack, with a shop displaying 'mpesa' in the background.
Close-up of a bicycle's rear drive train, showcasing the black crankset, chain, and pedal alongside a kickstand.

The kickstand has been designed to hold the bike stable and upright while being loaded, and then to allow a rider to easily set off.

Close-up view of the rear components of a bicycle, including the chain, gears, and pedals.

The Buffalo Bikes are designed to balance functionality, versatility, durability, serviceability and price. It’s quite the balancing act, but get it right and the bikes have a long life, bringing many benefits to the people that ride them, and their wider communities.

Tune in to our future podcasts to hear more about their impact, and head to World Bicycle Relief to donate.

