Opinion: Click and collect (much later)

Take a minute to think about the moments you’d like to experience this year, and start sowing the seeds

There’s a lot to be said for being ‘in the moment’. Not thinking about the 1,700 unread emails. Not whipping out your phone to film that band on the stage. Not rushing to the next thing without experiencing the current thing. Being right here, right now, is good.

Our modern existence fools us into the idea that we’re busy being here, now. But instant gratification is not the same thing as being in the moment. Sometimes the moment has a whole pile of preparation. Many more moments stacked up behind that one that you choose to take in. Being in the moment is not always just click and collect, next day delivery.

I am reminded of that fact this week, as spring flowering bulbs have really started to pop. Every year I kick myself for missing the inevitably narrow window for planting them. Every spring I think ‘ooh, I must remember to plant some in Autumn, they look really nice’. When the narrow window between summer growth, autumn slop and winter freeze finally appears, I’ve not done the preparation of ordering the bulbs. And so it goes on. Maybe this will be the year…

Bike events can be similar. Perhaps you’ve a popular sell-out event on your radar and you get the social media prompt to get organised and get booking. But otherwise, there’s every chance you just drift along, a set of potential and possibly maybe dates in your head, or pencilled in the calendar.

If you’re lucky, enough other people will have planned ahead enough that the event you want to go to is still viable and running when you finally get round to booking your place. Maybe you can off-the-couch it? If you really want to be in the moment, perhaps some preparation would be wise. Head into that techy enduro descent without a background noise of ‘if only I’d done some training’. Maybe you want to experience that moment of crossing the line after pushing yourself to the limit of endurance? I don’t recommend off-the-couching 200km, or a 24hour race (Been there, done that, got the leg aches).

There are moments I’d definitely like to experience. Long ones perhaps. I still harbour hopes of one day wandering far enough that I don’t know what tomorrow holds, with a long enough timescale that I don’t have to watch the calendar. I like the idea of being able to enjoy a moment for as far as it stretches – down that trail, wait for that bird to dive for a fish, ride some more, take a swim, ride again… That’s not the kind of downtime that comes without planning – and without some sort of training there’s likely to be a lot more suffering than bird spotting.

As spring flowers bloom and winter darkness abates, it seems a little easier to look ahead. Take a minute to think about the moments you’d like to experience this year, and start sowing the seeds. I’m off to write ‘order bulbs’ on my calendar.

This was originally the editorial for one of Hannah’s Weekly Words. You can sign up for our weekly newsletter, here.

