Nukeproof announces UK distribution

The brand brought back by Belgian Cycling Factory confirms availability in the UK once more.

We’ll take a Reactor with a steeper seat angle, thanks. And a Megawatt with DJI Avinox, please.

Press Release:

Belgian Cycling Factory launches UK Office to distribute Ridley, Eddy Merckx, and Nukeproof Bicycles

Belgian Cycling Factory (BCF), home to the iconic Ridley, Eddy Merckx, and recently added Nukeproof bicycle brands, is proud to announce the launch of Belgian Cycling Factory UK (BCF UK), a dedicated distribution office serving independent bicycle retailers across the UK and Ireland. The new entity will officially begin operations on 1 July 2025.

BCF UK will provide local product availability, comprehensive technical support, and expert service to bike shops catering to premium road, gravel, and mountain bike customers. This marks a significant strategic expansion for BCF as it strengthens its presence in one of Europe’s most dynamic and performance-driven cycling markets.

The UK division is a partnership between Russell Merry, a long-time industry veteran with leadership roles at Hot Wheels, Cycling Sports Group, and Frasers Group/Evans Cycles, and Jochim Aerts, CEO of Belgian Cycling Factory, headquartered in Beringen, Belgium.

Jochim Aerts, CEO of Belgian Cycling Factory, said:

“We’re excited to establish a direct presence in the UK and Ireland. This new office allows us to better support our valued retail partners and grow the Ridley, Eddy Merckx, and Nukeproof brands in a market that is passionate about performance cycling. At a time when some brands are reducing their commitment to the UK, Belgian Cycling Factory is stepping up to expand our market share.”

Russell Merry, Managing Director of BCF UK, added:

“These are fantastic brands with deep heritage and a clear commitment to innovation. I’m looking forward to meeting dealers nationwide and working closely with shops to ensure our portfolio secures its rightful place in the UK cycling market. Although we’re at the beginning of this journey, my diverse experience in bicycle distribution and retail will help us deliver real value to both existing and new partners. BCF UK is open for business.”

With the opening of BCF UK, independent dealers can expect improved service levels, enhanced brand representation, and a more responsive supply chain tailored to the needs of the UK and Irish markets. Belgian Cycling Factory will also add the complementary attributes of custom paint and build bicycles, as well as the innovation of the BCF brands. The new capabilities of a growing UK office will be welcomed by retailers and riders alike.

This new local structure will provide UK and Irish retailers with a more responsive, tailored service, while amplifying the rich DNA of BCF’s portfolio.

2013 Nukeproof Mega AM. Just because.