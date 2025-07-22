How to access our premium content without a subscription

Starting today, you can access our premium content without a subscription. Pay just 40p per article and discover what makes our member-exclusive stories worth reading.

We’re calling this ‘Pay-As-You-Read Premium Content’.

Pic: Cover shot from issue 155 by Pete Scullion

Already a full member? You can skip this – you already get complete unrestricted access to everything.

How does it work? See a premium story you want to read? Click the tab on the left, add as little as £3 to your account, and unlock any article for 40p.

Bonus: Your credit works across all partner sites too, including our friends at road.cc who are launching their premium content today.

Why are we doing this? Until now, we’ve only offered recurring subscriptions to access premium content. But we know that’s not right for everyone. If you just want to read a few articles or try Singletrack before committing to a subscription, this gives you that flexibility.

What’s included for 40p vs Full Membership

40p per article gets you:

Access to that premium story

Credit that works across partner sites

Full membership (£7.99 for 2 months) gets you:

Unlimited access to all premium content

All digital back issues with downloadable PDFs

Members-only online shopping discounts

Post-free Singletrack shopping

Ad-free website experience

Will this make us rich? No. This is about letting you see what we can produce when it’s funded properly. Success for us means more people discovering our content and eventually becoming subscribers – that’s our lifeblood.

But paywalls suck! We get it. But unique mountain bike content is expensive to create and getting more expensive. Advertising alone can’t fund what we do anymore – most media brands are in the same boat. We need readers who value what we create.

Ready to discover what you’ve been missing? Look for the access tab on our premium stories and give us a try. Your first taste of our unique mountain bike content is just 40p away.