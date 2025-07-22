Peak District MTB calls for right-to-ride suitable footpaths already in informal use

Peak District MTB has submitted a call for reform to the UK Government’s inquiry on outdoor access.

Peak District MTB are calling for:

A legal right to ride suitable footpaths already in informal use.

A national target for all National Parks and Local Authorities to open a minimum 22% of rights of way to cyclists.

A legal duty on the National Trust, water companies, and other landowners to publish Rights of Way Improvement Plans.

A review of HMRC tax relief schemes to ensure access agreements with landowners are legally enforceable, include cyclists, are developed with local user input, and are transparently monitored to guarantee the public benefit promised in exchange for taxpayer subsidy.

Recognition of mountain biking’s value to health, rural economies, conservation, and land stewardship.

Support for MTB volunteers who maintain and repair trails.

Peak District MTB statement:

As proud supporters of theBritish Mountaineering Council’scampaign to the APPG Inquiry on Access to Nature, Peak District MTB is demanding urgent action to address the unfair and outdated restrictions on cycling access to the countryside.“

From defending Rushup Edge to building partnerships around the Hope Valley, the Roaches, and beyond, the group has shown how responsible cycling access can benefitwalkers, riders, landowners, and nature alike.

“The Peak District is a national park in name—but not in access. Just 11% of trails here are legally open to cyclists, compared to 22% across England. We need legislation that reflects how people actually enjoy the outdoors today. That’s why we launched our #22PercentCampaign: to challenge outdated rights of way law and give responsible mountain bikers the access they deserve.” – Greville Kelly, Chair of Peak District MTB.

Singletrackworld’s story The Duke, the bike ban and the taxman story formed part of Peak Ditrict MTB’s submission.

