Val Di Sole DH World Series Rd4 results, report and highlights vids

The fourth World Cup DH of the year took place in Italy. Here are the results, race report and highlights vids from Val Di Sole.

RACE HIGHLIGHTS, Elite Women, Val Di Sole Round 4:

RACE HIGHLIGHTS, Elite Men, Val Di Sole Round 4:

DH World SeriesRd4 Val Di Sole: Women’s Elite results

# Rider Time Gap Points 1 Marine CABIROU CANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAM 04:10.310 – 250 2 Valentina HÖLL YT MOB 04:11.581 +00:01.271 210 3 Monika HRASTNIK AON RACING – TOURNE CAMPERVANS 04:12.191 +00:01.881 180 4 Gracey HEMSTREET NORCO RACE DIVISION 04:12.402 +00:02.092 150 5 Jess BLEWITTCUBE FACTORY RACING 04:12.543 +00:02.233 120 6 Camille BALANCHE YETI / FOX FACTORY RACE TEAM 04:16.732 +00:06.422 90 7 Nina HOFFMANN SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 04:20.163 +00:09.853 80 8 Harriet HARNDEN AON RACING – TOURNE CAMPERVANS 04:20.371 +00:10.061 70 9 Louise-Anna FERGUSON AXESS INTENSE FACTORY RACING 04:23.581 +00:13.271 60 10 Lisa BOULADOU GOODMAN SANTACRUZ 04:23.611 +00:13.301 50

DH World SeriesRd4 Val Di Sole: Men’s Elite results

# Rider Time Gap Points 1 Jackson GOLDSTONE SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 03:38.862 – 250 2 Troy BROSNAN CANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAM 03:41.284 +00:02.422 210 3 Thibaut DAPRELA ROGUE RACING – SR SUNTOUR 03:42.223 +00:03.361 180 4 Dylan MAPLES COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 03:43.590 +00:04.728 160 5 Loris VERGIER COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 03:43.931 +00:05.069 140 6 Loic BRUNI SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 03:44.152 +00:05.290 125 7 Oliver ZWAR ORBEA / FMD RACING 03:44.298 +00:05.436 110 8 Jordan WILLIAMS SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 03:44.817 +00:05.955 95 9 Luca SHAW CANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAM 03:45.219 +00:06.357 80 10 Ronan DUNNE MONDRAKER FACTORY RACING DH 03:45.319 +00:06.457 75

Race reports and photos courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports:

Goldstone and Cabirou take wins after determinted runs in Val di Sole – Trentino

Jackson Goldstone (Santa Cruz Syndicate) and Marine Cabirou (Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team) showed fearless technique as they took victories in the UCI Downhill World Cup Finals at Val di Sole – Trentino (Italy).

Canadian youngster Goldstone has fired his way back from an injury-hit 2024 and won the previous two rounds heading to Italy – at Saalfelden Leogang – Salzburgerland (Austria) and Loudenvielle-Peyragudes (France).

Goldstone dominated the Men’s Elite weekend Qualifying quickest and then finishing quickest in the Finals by 2.42 seconds ahead of Troy Brosnan (Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team) in second and Thibaut Daprela (Rogue Racing-SR Suntour) took third – despite riding most of his run with no chain.

Meanwhile, French woman Cabirou took her ninth Women Elite UCI Downhill World Cup victory.

She fended off a determined run from UCI World Champion Valentina Höll (YT Mob) in second and quickest qualifier experienced Monika Hrastnik (AON Racing – Tourne Campervans) finished third.

The 2.1-kilometre course provided a tough test, with an average gradient of 24% and total drop of 550 metres, with the dry conditions making for a dusty course.

Meanwhile, there was a first UCI World Cup victory in the Men’s Junior category for Till Alran (Commencal-Muc-off by Riding Addiction) and Rosa Zierl (Cube Factory Racing) made it back-to-back round wins in the Women’s Junior event.

GOLDSTONE TAKES OVERALL LEAD WITH THIRD CONSECUTIVE WIN

Goldstone felt no pressure as he claimed a third consecutive Men Elite UCI Downhill World Cup victory.With victory the 21-year-old also took the overall series lead from the shoulders of rival Loïc Bruni (Specialized Gravity).

Amaury Pierron (Commencal/Muc-Off by Riding Addiction) also lost ground in the overall standings after breaking his collarbone in practice earlier in the weekend.

The quickest time kept falling in the Men’s Elite category Finals as Oliver Zwar (Orbea/FMD Racing) posted a time of 3:44.29 which pushed out Jordan Williams (Specialized Gravity).

British riders Matt Walker (Trek Factory Racing DH) and Joe Breeden (Axess Intense Factory Racing) crashed out, along with home favourites Christian Hauser (Trek Factory Racing DH) and Davide Palazzari (Rogue Racing – SR Suntour).

Quickest qualifier in the second session the previous day Antoine Pierron (Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres) held his nerve on the difficult course and clocked speeds of over 60 kilometres an hour. However, when leading Pierron suffered a flat tyre on the final section, which cost him a podium challenge.

French National Champion Thibaut Daprela (Rogue Racing-SR Suntour) lost his chain on the opening section but still went the quickest by three seconds by the midway point. Despite making a few mistakes and having no chain to pedal the final moments the Frenchman went quickest in 3:42.22 – a time which finally held third place overall.

American Dylan Maples (Commencal/Muc-Off By Riding Addiction) provided a challenge for the leading time and built speed throughout his run to finish fourth.

UCI Downhill Cup World Champion Loris Vergier (Commencal/Muc-Off By Riding Addiction) was the next to test the dusty course and was in contention in the top section. However, the Frenchman lost time throughout the woods and despite finishing strongly his time was eventually enough for fifth.

Overall series leader Loïc Bruni (Specialized Gravity) also lost time on the middle section and found himself off the podium and losing vital points with a sixth placed finish.

Penultimate starter Troy Brosnan (Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team) was second quickest on the top section and was carrying his speed down the steep slopes. Brosnan found himself a second behind before throwing everything at the lower slopes and went quickest in 3:41.28.

That was until Goldstone hit the slopes and carried his speed through the top section to keep in contention. The Canadian was in full control and took his third win in as many rounds finishing in 3:38.86 – 2.42 seconds clear of Brosnan in second and Daprela took an impressive third.

“That was a really good run today,” said Goldstone. “I felt that I was hitting all my lines good, there was moments where I had to dab my foot three times.

“That came from a lot of motivation from my last two wins and the confidence built in practice. It felt like it was going to happen.

“I was confident in my run the whole way down. I felt that I didn’t leave anything out there. It was a good one.”

Goldstone is the first rider to win three consecutive Men Elite UCI Downhill World Cup rounds since Danny Hart in 2016. He added: “It’s a crazy stat to be a part of. I felt like everyone was talking about the wins. I’m just so proud to be able to do it.

“The goals is to do the best I can in every single race, no matter where I end up. As long as I’m happy with my run and I’ve been happy with these last three runs and they’ve been winning runs.

“I need to keep up that momentum and keep pushing. I’ve got a good training block next week.”

CABIROU SHOWS EXPERIENCE TO TAKE WOMEN’S ELITE VICTORY

Marine Cabirou (Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team) took her ninth Women Elite UCI Downhill World Cup victory of her career. The 28-year-old was without a UCI World Cup win this season coming into the event, after winning two series events in 2024.

Anna Newkirk (Frameworks Racing/5Dev) was another victim of the technical Black Snake course and failed to start qualification after breaking her hand during practice.

Former winner at Val di Sole – Trentino and overall hopeful, Tahnée Seagrave (Orbea/FMD Racing), had a weekend to forget and mistimed a wooded turn which saw the end of her challenge.

Fast finisher Cabirou was the first rider to beat the long-standing time of Jess Blewitt (Cube Factory Racing) and took first position.

After taking two consecutive UCI World Cup victories Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Race Division) lost time on the upper sections of the course and despite pushing the technical sections the Canadian had to settle for fourth position – two seconds behind.

UCI Downhill World Champion Valentina Höll (YT Mob) rode a commanding top section and was matching Cabirou time in the woods. There was little to separate the two riders, but the strong final section from Cabirou was the difference as Höll finished 1.27 seconds back.

Quickest qualifier Monika Hrastnik (AON Racing – Tourne Campervans) put down a consistent run but struggled to find the pace of the previous day to finish third.

“My beginning of the season was not super-good,” said Cabirou. “I was fighting a bit to be on the podium and at the top again.

“I’m really happy to win today. It was a really challenging weekend. The track was really destroyed, I gave my best and finally that paid off.

Adding about the changes she made after placing fifth in qualifying, she added: “I just tried to push even more and find a better flow.

“I did too many mistakes yesterday [in qualifying] and just didn’t feel good on my run. I just tried to relax, enjoy and take some good momentum on my bike.

“I really liked the last part of the track so I tried to push even more on that section because I lost a lot of time on a big mistake at the top. I didn’t think that would be the run for the win, but finally it is.”

A second placed finish for Höll was enough for her to leapfrog Hemstreet into the overall series lead after five rounds.

ALRAN BROTHERS FINISH ONE-TWO AFTER DOMINANT PERFORMANCES

Till Alran (Commencal-Muc-off by Riding Addiction) took his first Men Junior UCI World Cup victory after beating twin brother and team-mate Max Alran by five hundredth of a second.

Estonian rider Riko Mäeuibo was the quickest of the early Men’s Junior starters with his time eventually good enough for a top-10 finish. Even the top section of the Black Snake course was causing problems and Kasper Hickman (Cube Factory Racing) crashed to end his challenge.

Oli Clark (MS-Racing), won at Saalfelden Leogang – Salzburgerland two weeks’ ago, but made a mistake in the woods and despite going quickest at the time he finished fifth.

The raw speed of Tyler Waite (Yeti/Fox Factory Race Team) set a new benchmark for the later starters and was five seconds faster than those who finished before him – to eventually take fourth.

UCI World Champion Asa Vermette (Frameworks Racing/5DEV) is still looking for his first win of 2025 and went quickest through the technical section for third. His time held until Till Alran went quickest in every sector despite unclipping at the top of the course.

Undeterred the French rider beat the best qualifying time from the previous day, in what would turn out to a winning run of 3:42.09.

Final starter, Max Alran, went close to his brother’s time but had to settle for runner-up 0.50 of a second behind.

“I’m very happy to take my first World Cup and first podium of this year,” said Till Alran.

“It was pretty dusty, gnarly and really destroyed. I’m happy to have my brother on the podium one and two, I’m very happy.”

ZIERL RECORDS BACK-TO-BACK WOMEN JUNIOR WINS AFTER CLOSE BATTLE

Women’s Junior UCI Downhill World Cup series leader Rosa Zierl (Cube Factory Racing) completed a perfect weekend in Val di Sole – Trentino. Following her win in Saalfelden Leogang – Salzburgerland two weeks’ earlier Zierl was firm favourite after qualifying quickest.

Early starter Matilda Melton (Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres) held the lead, with her time eventually good enough for fourth.

Fellow American Aletha Ostgaard (Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team) provided a standout performance to post a time which was the second fastest of the day.

The notorious Black Snake course provided a tough test on the competitor’s upper body strength the bike suspension. Both Lina Frener (Norco Race Division) and Marlena Rieger crashed on the technical course which ended their chances.

Riding just her second UCI Downhill World Cup event Kate Hastings pushed the leading time before some final mistakes proved crucial as she eventually finished third.

Austrian favourite Ziegler found herself behind the time of Ostgaard on the opening open section.

However, the series leader came fighting back in the most technical sections and took victory by six tenths of a second.

Ostgaard was rewarded for her efforts with a second placed finish and Hastings placed third.

“It was definitely a hard run, my hands are done” said Ziegler. “It was pretty good and I just wanted to repeat what I did yesterday [in qualifying]. It worked out well.

“I had good runs and I was just happy on the bike.”

DH World SeriesOverall Standings: Women’s Elite

# Rider Points 1 Valentina HÖLL YT MOB 874 2 Gracey HEMSTREET NORCO RACE DIVISION 825 3 Tahnee SEAGRAVE ORBEA / FMD RACING 672 4 Anna NEWKIRK FRAMEWORKS RACING / 5DEV 592 5 Marine CABIROU CANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAM 567 6 Camille BALANCHE YETI / FOX FACTORY RACE TEAM 520 7 Nina HOFFMANN SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 372 8 Monika HRASTNIK AON RACING – TOURNE CAMPERVANS 340 9 Gloria SCARSI MS-RACING 307 10 Jess BLEWITT CUBE FACTORY RACING 295

DH World SeriesOverall Standings: Men’s Elite

# Rider Points 1 Jackson GOLDSTONE SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 874 2 Loic BRUNI SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 774 3 Loris VERGIER COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 525 4 Amaury PIERRON COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 524 5 Thibaut DAPRELA ROGUE RACING – SR SUNTOUR 503 6 Luca SHAW CANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAM 470 7 Troy BROSNAN CANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAM 465 8 Jordan WILLIAMS SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 434 9 Oisin O CALLAGHAN YT MOB 429 10 Ryan PINKERTON MONDRAKER FACTORY RACING DH 385

What’s next?

Next up, the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series heads to La Thuile in Italy from 03-06 July.

ucimtbworldseries.com