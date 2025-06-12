12 Reason To Invest In Singletrack – The Perks List News by Mark Alker June 22, 2025

Just over a week ago we revealed that we intend to offer up real shares in Singletrack this coming September. We intend to do this using the CrowdCube system with investments set in a number of tiers. Each tier will come with an increasing number of special perks and below we have our preliminary investment list. This is our early perks list and may very well grow more over the coming weeks as we build up to the big launch in September.

Hundreds of you have already signed up to our investment newsletter and by now you should have received our first email. If you’d like to ensure you don’t miss out on our Singletrack Owners’ Club updates then make sure you add yourself to this list.

Our Investment Tiers Level 1 £75 investment Official Singletrack Owners’ Club Certificate

Name on online owners’ listing page Level 2 £125 investment Owners’ club embroidered badge & certificate

Name on owners listing page in every print issue of Singletrack & online Level 3 £250 investment All above plus enamel STW Owners’ Club lapel pin Owners’ t-shirt Level 4 £500 investment All above

Annual owners’ ride out priority invite Level 5 £1000 investment All above

Owners’ hoodie

30 min Zoom with Benji about your bike setup or ‘Taking better riding shots workshop’ with Heather Level 6 £2500 investment All above

STW Photoshoot for you and three friends Level 7 £5000 investment All above

STW Photoshoot & profile/interview with you and your riding crew Level 8 £10,000 investment All above

Week riding with Chipps in the Pyrenees (Excl. transport)

£1k of marketing spend from our media pack Level 9 £20,000 investment All above

£1.5k of marketing spend from our media pack x 2 years

This list is subject to change as we come up with more or better ideas. Adding your email address to our list does not commit you in any way to invest. It’s just a way for us to keep you informed as we move towards our launch date. It’s important to understand that the perks are just that – they are extras. The value of each tier is the equity it will grant in Singletrack (Gofar Enterprises ltd).

We will have more fine details for you as the weeks tick by. Remember to stick your email address in that box above if you want to make sure you don’t miss any of our Owners’ Club updates.

