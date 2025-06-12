12 Reason To Invest In Singletrack – The Perks List

Just over a week ago we revealed that we intend to offer up real shares in Singletrack this coming September. We intend to do this using the CrowdCube system with investments set in a number of tiers. Each tier will come with an increasing number of special perks and below we have our preliminary investment list. This is our early perks list and may very well grow more over the coming weeks as we build up to the big launch in September.

Hundreds of you have already signed up to our investment newsletter and by now you should have received our first email. If you’d like to ensure you don’t miss out on our Singletrack Owners’ Club updates then make sure you add yourself to this list.

Own a Piece of Mountain Biking History

Our Investment Tiers

Level 1

£75 investment

  • Official Singletrack Owners’ Club Certificate
  • Name on online owners’ listing page

Level 2

£125 investment

  • Owners’ club embroidered badge & certificate
  • Name on owners listing page in every print issue of Singletrack & online

Level 3

£250 investment

All above plus enamel STW Owners’ Club lapel pin

  • Owners’ t-shirt

Level 4

£500 investment

  • All above
  • Annual owners’ ride out priority invite

Level 5

£1000 investment

  • All above
  • Owners’ hoodie
  • 30 min Zoom with Benji about your bike setup or ‘Taking better riding shots workshop’ with Heather

Level 6

£2500 investment

  • All above
  • STW Photoshoot for you and three friends

Level 7

£5000 investment

  • All above
  • STW Photoshoot & profile/interview with you and your riding crew

Level 8

£10,000 investment

  • All above
  • Week riding with Chipps in the Pyrenees (Excl. transport)
  • £1k of marketing spend from our media pack

Level 9

£20,000 investment

  • All above
  • £1.5k of marketing spend from our media pack x 2 years

This list is subject to change as we come up with more or better ideas. Adding your email address to our list does not commit you in any way to invest. It’s just a way for us to keep you informed as we move towards our launch date. It’s important to understand that the perks are just that – they are extras. The value of each tier is the equity it will grant in Singletrack (Gofar Enterprises ltd).

We will have more fine details for you as the weeks tick by. Remember to stick your email address in that box above if you want to make sure you don’t miss any of our Owners’ Club updates.

Mark Alker

Singletrack Owner/Publisher

What Mark doesn’t know about social media isn’t worth knowing and his ability to balance “The Stack” is bested only by his agility on a snowboard. Graphs are what gets his engine revving, at least they would if his car wasn’t electric, and data is what you’ll find him poring over in the office. Mark enjoys good whisky, sci-fi and the latest Apple gadget, he is also the best boss in the world (Yes, he is paying me to write this).

