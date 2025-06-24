Fox Podium inverted fork is a real (expensive) thing

Richie Rude-approved inverted enduro fork gets the official release. Oh so desirable! Oh so expensive!

Fox Podium technical specifications

SERIES : Factory

: Factory CHASSIS : Inverted

: Inverted CROWN DIAMETER : 58mm and 68mm Options

: 58mm and 68mm Options WHEEL SIZE : 29in

: 29in TRAVEL : 170mm and 160mm Options

: 170mm and 160mm Options DAMPER : GRIP X2

: GRIP X2 DAMPER CONTROLS : HSC – LSC – HSR – LSR

: HSC – LSC – HSR – LSR AXLE : 20 x 110mm Boost

: 20 x 110mm Boost RAKE : 44mm

: 44mm STEERER : 1.5 Tapered

: 1.5 Tapered LOWER TUBE FINISH : Kashima

: Kashima BYPASS CHANNELS : No (unnecessary due to inverted design)

: No (unnecessary due to inverted design) BLEEDERS : Yes

: Yes FLOATING AXLE : Yes

: Yes ROTOR SIZE : 200mm direct Post Mount, 230mm max

: 200mm direct Post Mount, 230mm max MUD GUARD MOUNT : FOX Mud Guard available Fall 2025

: FOX Mud Guard available Fall 2025 AIR SPRING : FLOAT EVOL GlideCore

: FLOAT EVOL GlideCore STARTING WEIGHT : 2695g

: 2695g SRP: £2,199

Fox press release:

FOX Launches the All-New Podium Inverted Fork: Unleash Your Unfair Advantage

Engineered for unforgiving descents, technical race lines, and the world’s most demanding riders, FOX introduces Podium, a new benchmark in single crown fork performance. Delivering exceptional fore-aft rigidity, ultra-smooth travel, and DH-style confidence, Podium brings an unfair advantage to enduro racers and all-mountain riders alike.

Podium is designed to be ridden like a downhill fork. No barriers. No hesitation. Complete confidence that your front wheel will hold the line, no matter how fast—or how big—you push it. All this while keeping your bike in a familiar range of travel and geometry in a single crown package.

Fox designed this inverted fork to get the absolute maximum performance out of the industry leading GRIP X2 damper, with every possible gain for smoothness in its travel and confidence-inducing fore-aft rigidity in the chassis.

Welcome to the Unfair Advantage. Welcome to Podium.

The Pinnacle Of Performance

To take full advantage of a damper’s capabilities, FOX engineers pursued the optimal design to provide ultra-low friction under load. The solution was to turn traditional fork design on its head with an inverted chassis, providing unmatched damping sensitivity when combined with our award-winning Grip X2 damper.

At the core of Podium is uncompromising fore-aft stiffness made possible by oversized 47mm upper tubes and a generatively-designed crown structure. This setup delivers stiffness approaching that of the dual-crown FOX 40, allowing riders to hold precise lines with total confidence—even at downhill speeds.

To further increase torsional stiffness, FOX replaced the standard 15mm axle with a steel 20 x 110mm Boost DH axle, distributing forces more evenly across the lower leg interface. Combined with 175mm of bushing overlap—32% more than the 38 and even 7% more than the FOX 40—Podium delivers an unbeatable chassis stiffness and reduced friction under heavy loads.

The Harder You Push, The Smoother The Ride

Podium’s GlideCore air spring delivers next-level smoothness. Designed with built-in lateral and axial compliance, it allows the spring to flex with the fork under high loads, reducing binding and stiction. The result? A smoother ride feel, improved small bump sensitivity, and better control when the terrain gets wild.

The inverted design also shortens the distance from the lower fork bushing to the axle as the fork compresses. This reduces leverage on the bushing, minimizing friction just when riders need it most—charging hard into deep travel on technical terrain.

Custom-Tuned GRIP X2 Damper

Podium is equipped with a specially tuned GRIP X2 damper, known for its four-way adjustability and race-proven control. With enhanced compression damping to match the fork’s reduced friction and slightly softened rebound to balance lower unsprung mass, Podium’s damping curve is designed for aggressive descending, enduro competition, and eMTB domination.

Unfair Smoothness by Design

Every aspect of Podium is engineered for reduced friction and increased sensitivity:

Full oil immersion keeps seals constantly lubricated while gravity helps shed contamination.

Reduced unsprung mass—thanks to the inverted design—improves suspension responsiveness.

Custom tuned GRIP X2 Damper

Built Like a DH Fork, Rides Like a Podium

Podium isn’t just a new fork—it’s a new category. Designed to feel like a DH fork in a single crown chassis, Podium erases hesitation, boosts confidence, and delivers world-class control at high speed.

From full-power eMTBs to enduro race bikes, Podium gives riders everything they need to go faster, harder, and deeper into technical terrain.

Some choice quotes from the tech PDF:

“Podium’s damping performance is powered by the award-winning GRIP X2 damper, tuned specifically for more compression support. Given the incredible rigidity and smoothness of Podium, we needed to add some additional compression damping to account for the reduced chassis friction. We also toned down the rebound damping slightly to account for the lower unsprung weight of the system.

“Riders on GRIP X2 reap the benefits of sitting higher in the travel while their tires stay glued to the ground. They can corner with increased traction, giving them the confidence to push the limits of enduro racing and full power eMTB riding, all while reducing hand and arm fatigue significantly.”

“Amongst early testers and FOX athletes, a consistent piece of feedback was “the harder I push it, the smoother it feels”. A big part of this performance gain is due to the shorter distance from the lower fork bushing to the axle.

“On a traditional fork, the bushing to axle distance is fixed. When an inverted fork compresses throughout its travel, the axle moves closer to the lower bushing and the bending leverage on that lower bushing is decreased, and as a result, the fork motion feels smoother the deeper the fork goes into its travel. When the trail conditions get tough,

Podium rises to the occasion.”

“Unsprung mass consists of everything on the bike that’s below the suspension’s spring and damper. On a standard fork, this mass includes the wheel, tire, front brake and lower fork legs. On an inverted fork, the heavier fork “lowers” are now the upper tubes, reducing the unsprung weight significantly.

“What’s the benefit of lower unsprung mass? Inertia. Less mass requires less force to move it in either direction, meaning suspension is more sensitive and more active on both the compression and rebound strokes.”

ridefox.com

