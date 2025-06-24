Aston Hill to reopen this October and expand in 2026

Forestry England and Bike Park Chilterns CIC to reopen and expand the mothballed Aston Hill Bike Park.

Long story short

In 2021, Forestry England closed the Aston Hill due to ash dieback disease. The subsequent tree removal was completed last year. Bike Park Chilterns CIC (Community Interest Company) was selected as the new operator and given a ten year lease. Work to rebuild and ‘enhance’ the trails is now underway.

Reopening date and future plans

The park’s reopening is scheduled for October 2025. The ultimate goal is to create a venue that rivals popular biking destinations in Wales and Scotland.

All revenue will be reinvested into trail development, maintenance, and ‘community programs’. To help fund the project, Bike Park Chilterns have launched a public crowdfunding campaign (see below).

Bike Park Chilterns CIC: “Looking ahead, our long-term goal is to establish a network of, sustainable riding sites across the region, from grassroots trails to gravity-focused hubs, embedding trail stewardship, environmental responsibility, and regional tourism into everything we do.”

“It’s been just over four years since Aston Hill closed. Now, we’re bringing it back, not as a replica, but as a modern, professionally built and managed facility designed to meet the needs of today’s riders and tomorrow’s community.”

The plan is to reopen Aston Hill in October 2025 with two ‘re-imagined trails’. The next aim is to build 10 downhill and enduro trails.

As mentioned, Bike Park Chilterns has launched a fundraising and membership site at www.astonhill.co.uk

Bike Park Chilterns CIC: “Small donations of just £10, £20, or £30 go a long way in helping us restore and develop the trails. Plus, donations over £25 receive a strictly limited launch supporter T-shirt, ready to collect on your first visit.”

Bike Park Chilterns Director Ian Warby commented “It’s been a long time coming but this is a fantastic opportunity to bring back an iconic mountain bike mountain bike destination and return to a project I started in 1998. We’ve got some amazing plans in the pipeline and Aston Hill Bike Park will be the jewel in the crown of mountain biking in the Chilterns. We can’t wait.”

Photos courtesy of Neil Hawkins

astonhill.co.uk