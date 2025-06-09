Become a Shareholder in Singletrack Magazine

In September we plan to offer shares in Gofar Enterprises ltd. our company that owns Singletrack magazine and this website via the CrowdCube platform.

Next year Singletrack turns 25. That’s a quarter of a century of independence in the bike media world. A lot has happened in that time and we’ve left a lot of history in our wake over the years. It’s a great story and later we’ll tell you about some of it.

We’re continually doing what we need to do to remain a key player in both the mountain bike and publishing world, and we’ve proven time and time again that when the going gets tough, doing the right thing by our subscribers pays off, even if that means asking for their help.

Following the amazing support we received from our readers last year we’ve been looking at how we remain sustainable and not just survive but thrive as a media brand. We’ve looked at every part of the business and we’ve made changes where they were needed – We are adaptable, but now we feel it’s time to adapt again and once more we see our future involving you, our readers, subscribers and website users.

Singletrack has always been about the community. Our independence has allowed us to remain a mountain bike media brand for mountain bikers and by mountain bikers since the very beginning back in 2001. That won’t change and indeed we want to build upon the experience, contacts and knowhow that a quarter of a century has given us in the specialty publishing world

And that’s why we are offering a chance for you to not just be a reader of Singletrack but to own part of it.

In September we will launch a campaign via the CrowdCube platform offering you the chance to become a shareholder of Singletrack. A real shareholder, part owner and with the chance to benefit from our future growth and success.

We will have more information to reveal over the coming weeks, like investment tier incentives, but for now here’s what Singletrack means to Mark & Chipps.