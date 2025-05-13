Stayer / Gaza Sunbirds lower limb adaptive aid prototype News by Hannah Dobson May 13, 2025

When Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al Dali was preparing to compete in the Asian Games, he was shot by an Israeli sniper and as a result of the injuries lost his lower leg. He went on to co-found the Gaza Sunbirds, the Palestinian Para-Cycling team.

With the ongoing situation in Gaza, and many of its members now refugees around the world, the Para-Cycling team has shifted much of its focus to aid work. However, they continue to work towards competing in the next Paralympics, and they had a stand at Bespoked Manchester to raise awareness of their work. They were also displaying a prototype adaptation for people with lower limb injuries.

In Gaza, bikes continue to be a useful means of transport, and also therapy. With many injured people, rehabilitation – both physical and mental – is important. The Gaza Sunbirds hope that once the fighting ends, they will be able to help people recover from the trauma.

Alongside Stayer Cycles, the Gaza Sunbirds have been working on developing an adaptive aid to help those with lower limb injuries like Alaa Al Dali has. While he can ride without the adaptation, it puts a lot of strain on his back trying to stay balanced, which causes other injury problems. The idea is that this fixture can accommodate a range of stump shapes and sizes. Not only should this make it possible for it to fit a whole array of people, but it should also help riders keep using the aid even as their stump changes shape over time. Muscle wastage, infections and further surgeries often cause stumps to change.

The ‘limb’ joins into the mount via a Shimano pedal and cleat – again, they’re working on how to make this easier to clip in and out of.

The mount is based on a super clamp and magic arm, from camera gear – trying to make it so that it can be easily replicated anywhere it’s needed. The whole thing attaches onto a collar and spur that fits into the seat clamp. The thinking is that it will be easier to provide this aid to fit to a standard bike, than it is to provide entire adaptive bikes.

This is an early prototype and they’re keen for anyone with ideas on how to improve it to get involved. Drop them a message if you can help.

