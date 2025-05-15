Saracen x Firecrest MTB supporting the next generation of DH talent NewsPress Release by Ben Haworth May 15, 2025

Saracen has announced a new partnership with the Firecrest MTB called the Saracen Young Rider Development Programme (DeVo).

Press Release:

Ian Warby and the Firecrest MTB – Saracen – DeVo Team

DeVo is uniting two forces in British mountain biking to support the next generation of elite downhill riders.

This season’s team is made up of four exciting young riders, Lucienne Taylor (15), Ollie Laurie (16), Hugo Burliegh (14) and Henry Kirby (12). As part of the Firecrest set-up and with fresh support from Saracen and associated brands, there’s an exciting future ahead.

Founder Ian Warby said “We are genuinely thrilled and immensely grateful for the support from Saracen, Madison Clothing, Lazer, and Shimano. Their backing means a great deal to both myself and the young riders. With such fantastic partners behind us, we’re all excited for the season ahead and eager to see what our talented team of young riders can achieve.”

The Firecrest MTB DeVo Team has earned a reputation as one of the UK’s leading development programs, known for identifying and nurturing top young talent under the guidance of veteran coach Ian Warby. Since launching DeVo in the early 2000s, Ian has played a pivotal role in discovering some of the UK’s fastest junior racers. After a brief hiatus from Aston Hill in 2007, Ian returned in 2015 to coach full-time and relaunch the DeVo Programme.

Despite challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closure of Aston Hill Bike Park, Ian relocated Rushmere Country Park, where the program continues to thrive and inspire a new generation of riders. The partnership with Saracen will see the team’s young athletes equipped with race-proven Saracen Myst downhill bikes, along with full technical and race-day support provided by Saracen and supporting brands Madison Clothing, Lazer and Shimano.

Kellie Parsons, Marketing Director at Madison said, “We’re really excited to partner with Firecrest MTB DeVo and help foster the next generation of riders. Saracen has gone through a lot of change over the past 12 months, but our commitment to youth development remains unchanged. Ian’s work with Firecrest perfectly aligns with our brand values, and we’re thrilled to be part of this journey.”

For the 2025 season, the Firecrest MTB – Saracen – DeVo Team will feature four promising young riders:

Lucienne Taylor – Youth Female (15–16) is a rising star in mountain biking, known for her technical skill, fearless jumping, and rapid progress after just a year in the sport. Her passion, dedication, and gratitude for her support system make her an inspiring figure, especially among young female riders.

Ollie Laurie – Second-Year Youth Male (15–16) is a highly skilled young mountain biker whose years of training and fearless riding over big features have made him a standout on the race circuit. With a deep passion for the sport and a strong presence in the DeVo community, he’s a rising talent to watch.

Hugo Burleigh – First-Year Juvenile Male (13–14) is a talented and driven young rider known for his racing speed and big-air style, with a natural flair on technical trails and jumps. A product of the DeVo program, he’s a rising star whose passion and commitment make him one to watch in both downhill racing and freestyle.

Henry Kirby – Second-Year Ripper Male (11–12) is a dedicated young rider with a strong racing record, landing on the podium in half of his races and winning three. With big ambitions, natural talent, and a passion for improvement, he’s a rising contender in the mountain biking scene.

Each rider will receive a full downhill race setup, and benefit from access to expert mechanics, technical support, and mentorship throughout the season.

