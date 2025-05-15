Niche Tech Randoms: SON Dynamo with magnetic external charging News by Hannah Dobson May 15, 2025

Dynamo lights have had their appeal ever since the days of rim-running charging options. There’s something vaguely magical about light on tap. Spotted at Bespoked Manchester, this SON Dynamo set up has the gadget lust in full flow…

Their SON hubs are the first part of the kit. Internally, they’ve paid particular attention to waterproofing – though they’re still not made to be submersed or pressure washed. The SON 28 has been around a while, and retails for around 300EUR, while the new 29S at around 539EUR (available at SJS for £375) is likely to be of particular interest to adventurous mountain bikers and gravel riders.

The 29S contains more magnets – 20 pole pairs – for lower speed charging and 29 inch wheels (there are German regulations about dynamo outputs that this has been designed to meet). The higher output also makes it suitable for charging other items on the go, alongside powering your light. That’s the next piece in the lustathon…

The Ladelux light and switch has an RRP of 479EUR. It has a high (200 lux) and low (150 lux) beam, which is controlled by the neat touch sensitive controller. There’s a built in buffer battery so that the high beam is always available – handy if you’ve just set off rather slowly down a more technical descent, perhaps.

What’s especially nifty is this magnetic connector for charging off your Dynamo. Handily placed on your bars, it skips any potential water ingress USB port, instead using this magnetic connector. Great for topping up your phone charge or bike computer on longer journeys. Note that the buffer battery is part of the equation that makes this possible – it makes sure there is and even output, which many devices need in order to charge properly. If you’re considering pairing the SON Ladelux up to a different brand of dynamo hub, be sure to look into any compatibility issues.

SON products are distributed in the UK by SJS Cycles.

