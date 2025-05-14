Haibike goes gearbox with the TRN/IQ eeb ChargedNewsPress Release by Ben Haworth May 14, 2025

The new Haibike TRN/IQ (pronounced ‘tronic’) is another machine to adopt the Pinion MGU gearbox-motor.

Haibike press release in full:

THE NEW HAIBIKE ALLMNT CF TRN/IQ: INTUITIVE NEXT-LEVEL RIDING EXPERIENCE

14 May 2025 – HAIBIKE has rethought the AllMtn: the HAIBIKE AllMtn CF TRN/IQ combines several innovative technologies in a revolutionary overall concept that is fully designed for intuitive biking with maximum fun factor. Equipped with 160 millimetres of suspension travel, a mullet setup, a removable 800 Wh battery and the Pinion Motor Gearbox Unit E1.12 (MGU), riders can concentrate on what lies ahead of them – whether technical uphill or speed-driven downhill. The drive system combines a wear-free, powerful e-bike motor with an electronically load-shiftable 12-speed gearbox to create a compact package. The new TRN/IQ model series is part of the HAIBIKE AllMtn family with two new models for the 2025 model year.

Ultralight carbon frames from Europe

The new AllMtn CF TRN/IQ stands for TRaNsmission Intelligence and combines intuitive, playful handling with state-of-the-art technology and an innovative design concept. With ultra-light carbon frames manufactured in Europe, new kinematics and an innovative shock position, it speaks a clean and radical design language and enables an intuitive next-level riding experience. For the first time, HAIBIKE is using carbon frames from Carbon Team in Portugal on the new TRN/IQ models. For the 2025 model year, two new models, each with a permissible total weight of 150 kg, will strengthen the AllMtn portfolio: the AllMtn CF 11 TRN/IQ and the AllMtn CF 10 TRN/IQ.

Playful handling and central centre of gravity

Shorter chainstays and a central centre of gravity ensure playful handling. The elimination of the rear derailleur and cassette reduces the unsprung mass with advantages in terms of handling, riding dynamics and rear triangle performance. As a result, the AllMtn TRN/IQ models bring a high level of suspension sensitivity to the trails – for maximum riding fun, comfort and more stability off-road.

Minimised maintenance and wear

The Pinion MGU combines a powerful electric motor with proven Pinion transmission technology and electric gears to create a drive system. The motor and gears are optimally matched and work together precisely. With no significant wear and only minimal maintenance (one oil change every 10,000 kilometers), the system works carefree and reliably – for more time on the saddle and trails.

Smart shifting

Smart.Shift technology enables precise and seamless shifting, even under load. There is no external cassette and no external rear derailleur that can get out of line or break off. The gearbox is also sealed against water and dirt, which significantly reduces wear. All parts of the system work together as a unit for fast shifting in all situations and on any terrain.

Pricing

We don’t have UK pricing yet but the Euro prices are €8,500 for the CF10 and €10,000 for the CF 11.

haibike.com

