Fresh Goods Friday 756: The End Of Lonely Street Edition

Gosh it’s hard not to talk about the weather. But we won’t. Instead we’ll simply spray some product at your eyes. Fresh Goods y’all!

But yeah, how about this dry spell we’re having eh?

Feel free to comment with your favourite cover version…

Puncture/Heartbreak Repair Kit

Price : £26.00

: £26.00 Friom: RTIIIKA

You may recognise this from our Meet The Maker: RTiiiKA’s bike art with attitude article earlier in the week. “I asked about 40 people what helped them get over heartbreak and then I wrote that on all the individual patches. Every tin has got different answers and then it’s got all the standard things that a tyre patching kit would have. But I also added in lube that’s for the bedroom not the bicycle – because you should have some fun as well!”

GoreWear Fernflow Liner Bib Shorts Womens

Price : £89.99

: £89.99 From: GoreWear

Skimpwear in time for the heatwave. The Gore Gang speweth: “These airy, padded liner bib shorts were designed to prevent overheating, provide comfort, and offer storage options while worn under your favorite MTB or gravel shorts. We wanted to create liner bib shorts that meet the demands of long trail rides. Open mesh legs allow for increased airflow and enhanced moisture control to avoid overheating. We’ve also added multiple pockets on the bibs, to stow your packable protection and essentials for all-day exploration.”

RockShox AM Upgrade Kit Linear XL

Price : £99.00

: £99.00 Friom: SRAM

This is destined for our long term upgrade project (the Calibre Bossnut review is here). The Bossnut has been on something of a FFWD upgrade diet. There’s not much left to upgrade (that’ll m ake any difference anyway). This is a hop-up kit for the RockShox Deluxe Select R rear shock. Essentially it contains more space. Which potentially means it may be a tad more supple at breakaway, and also more porgressive at bottom out. And, more importantly, you can go crazy with volume spacers (up to 4 in the negative, up to 4 in the positive) to tweak the air spring behaviour to how you may prefer it.

Fazua Mode Control

Price : £TBC

: £TBC From: Fazua

I [Benji] am one of the bigger fans of Fazua out there but even I think that the Ring Control bar remote isn’t very good. Unintuitive and wibbly and prone ti sticking. Thankfully, Fazua have designed a new bar remote. And here it is. The up-down action remains but via a much sturdier and betterer bi-knob design. And there’s an additional stabndalone button which can be set to do various things (via the Fazua Toolox app). I imagine most folk will have it as a shortcut to the Boost/Turbo ‘nitrous oxide’ feature.

Ass Savers Win Wing

Price : from €33.00

: from €33.00 From: Ass Savers

We’ll be honest. We didn’t really think much to this when we pulled it out of the packaging. Partly because we associate Ass Saver with the saddle-insertion micro mudguards that just don’t work on MTBs, and partly because – in pieces – it feels overly lightweight. But then we mounted it to a mountain bike and fo you know what? We think this could be a good ‘guard. It certainly is postioned in the main area where flung mud/spray originates from (the rear of the wheel). ‘Unfortunately’ it look slike we’ll have to wait a while to test it out. Dang dry weather. Tsk.

Carradice Bagman Bar Rack

Price : £69.95

: £69.95 From: Carradice

Things from over the hill in Lancashire. “Ideal for touring and commuting, the bar rack provides additional support for larger or extra bags, helping to distribute weight evenly across your bike for improved balance and stability. The universal [well, 25.4mm or 31.8mm] clamps can be reversed so that the support can be mounted on top of or underneath the handlebars catering for all sizes of bags. Included are solid stainless support, 2 x cast alloy clamps with bolts, neoprene spacer strips for narrower handlebars.”

Carradice Bowland Bar Bag 12L

Price : £104.95

: £104.95 From: Carradice

Now this is a nicely made item, “Crafted fromwaterproof 1000 denier military-grade Cordurawith ataped sealed orange lining, the Bowland Bar Bag ensures durability and protection against the elements. Areinforced wear patchand avelcro rack secure flapenhance its resilience in high-contact areas. Theroll-top closureallows foradjustable capacity and secure sealing, while thereflective Carradice logoincreases visibility in low-light conditions. Arigid base supportprovides additional structure and stability.”

Carradice Bagman Expedition Saddlebag Support Rack

Price : £49.95

: £49.95 From: Carradice

TheBagman Expedition Quick Releaseis designed to provideextra stability for larger saddlebags, ensuring asecure, balanced ridefor cyclists carrying heavy loads onlong-distance tours, bikepacking adventures, and daily commutes. TheQuick Release versioncombines the samestability and durabilitywith aneasy-to-use quick-release mechanism, allowing cyclists toattach and remove saddlebags without adjusting straps.” Capable of carrying up to10kg,

Carradice Odyssey Saddlebag 26L

Price : £119.95

: £119.95 From: Carradice

Will probably survive the imminent nuclear apocalypse. “Made from 1000 deniermilitary gradeCordura, the Odyssey Saddlebag is built to withstand tough weather conditions. The 100% waterproof, tape-sealed lining ensures your gear stays dry in all conditions, while waterproof storm patches on the pocket lids provide added durability and protection. The reflective Carradice logo enhances visibility for safer night riding. The bag features an integral pocket on the outside. A convenient carrying handle and alongside the bungee cord for essentials on the move and an internal rigid rack support.”

Science In Sport GO Hydro Hydration Tablets

Price : £64.00 (8 pack)

: £64.00 (8 pack) From: Freewheel

Hydration stuff is only worth it if you actually like to drink the solution it produces. We like SIS pink grapefruit flavour. So we got a box full of it in. Delish. And easy to use.

Fox Women’s Ranger Gloves

Price : £27.99

: £27.99 From: Fox Racing

This size Medium fits much more like a Small+, so we had to get The Heather to model ’em. Featureset: Low-profile neoprene cuff, Velcro closure, absorbent micro-suede thumb, screen-friendly conductive threads at index finger and thumb. BLACK.

Forum Thread Of The Week

Congratulations this week are awarded to atiredman for this internationalistic thread:

As before, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. So atiredman please email editorial@singletrackworld.comfor your random prize (possibly a mini cowbell). Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, init. See you on the other side!

STW Long Sleeve Performance Tee

Price : £42.00

: £42.00 From:The Singletrack Shop

This lightweight, technical jersey is ideal as a summer ride jersey or a winter baselayer. Super soft and wicking, you will likely wear it as much off the bike as on. UPF 30+ UV protection. Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certified production. Neoteric™ textured fabric with inherent wickability and quick drying properties.

Featured Subscriber Perk of the Week

Perk : 40% off GoreWear

: 40% off GoreWear From: Singletrack Subscriber Rewards

About GoreWear: “GOREWEAR innovates, designs, and crafts products specifically tailored for endurance athletes, elevating their experiences across diverse weather conditions. Employing a scientific approach, we deeply comprehend the challenges you encounter and strive to formulate effective solutions.”

Stale Goods Friday – 2015 Cove Hustler

Price : Frame £1,695, SRAM XO1 Build £2,795

: Frame £1,695, SRAM XO1 Build £2,795 From: Fresh Goods Friday 244

Mr MarshMan wrote ten years ago: “First up is this Cove Hustler, which Pete from Silverfish dropped off earlier this week, in a colour which can only be described as ‘verdant’. Or possibly ‘aah, my eyes’, which doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well. But it’s a very fine looking beastie in the flesh – unfortunately despite my best efforts, my camera really doesn’t agree with Neon Green. It look much nicer in the really real, it really does.Here it is again in a 3/4 aspect photo: very dynamic (and possibly thrusting). All we need is a rider with some pro elbows and a steely glare, and a corner to trundle around at 3mph whilst trying to look fast. Our build has a Pike up front (the RCT3 dual position air model) and skadloads of SRAM throughout – 1x, natch.”

