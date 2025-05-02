Fresh Goods Friday 755: The Sweeping Back Edition Fresh Goods by Ben Haworth May 2, 2025

Welcome one and all to the first Fresh Goods Friday of the month. Which is May, in case you were wondering.

It is Local Bike Shop Day tomorrow (Saturday May 3rd). So if you’ve ever had your weekend saved by a kindly bike shop bod, pop into your LBS of choice and drop ’em some coin. You can never have too much tyre sealant, for example.

Speaking of which…

RIP David F**king Thomas

DMR Sweeper Twelve handlebar

Price : £75.00 (Ø31.8mm), £80.00 (Ø35mm)

: £75.00 (Ø31.8mm), £80.00 (Ø35mm) From: Upgrade Bikes

One aspect of these handlebars is rather differrent to the norm. The rise is normal (35mm). The up sweep is normal (5°). The clamp diameters are the normals (31.8 or 35mm). The material is normal (the same aluminium work as the excellent DMR ODUb bars). What’s not normal? The back sweep. It’s 12°. That is very bent. Y tho? Well, it’s principally about offering a different angle for your wrists. It’s also about bring your grips closer to you; certainly, if you don’t add a good 15mm or so to your stem length when fitting these bars they signifcantly eat into your reach. Which may or amy not be a good thing for your thang. Anyway. Just nice to see alt bars hitting the mainstream. They’ll make someone’s ride perfect somewhere.

Vittoria Air-Liner Insert Protect Enduro

Price : £49.99

: £49.99 From: Freewheel

In a market seemingly dominated in a Hoover-stylee by Cushcore, it’s Vittoria who appear to be coming up on the rails as one of the alternative options out there. Not just because of the amost excellent green colour. They have a reputation as being a good overall compromise of rim protection and tyre stability whilst not being completely awful to deal with when it comes to tyre changing time. We shall see. This one is destined for the rear of our long-term Industry Nine Hydra 2 Enduro Alloy wheelset.

Nutrak x Vee Snap WCE E-Ctrl Compound Override Core tyre

Price : £59.99

: £59.99 From: Freewheel

The collaboration between Vee Tire Co and Nutrak was one of the more eyebrow-raising things wer noticed from this year’s *Icebike trade show. Mountain bike tyres that cost under £60 shouldn’t be unusual. But they are. As the big brands go interstellar with pricing it appears to be left to Specialized and no Nutrak x Vee Tire Co. to bear the torch. This Snap WCE is sort of the mixed/loose/mud tyre generalist. The E Ctrl compound just means that it’s firm 60a in the middle knobs and supersoft 40a on the shoulders. Override Core is the casing which is very sturdy indeed.

Oakley Sphaera Slash (Matte Olive Ink frame, Prizm 24K Polatized lens)

Price : £231.00

: £231.00 From: Oakley

Who writes the most marketingy marketing copy? Oakley does of course. Gawd bless ’em. Here goes: “Consider Sphaera™ Slash your permission to push past any limits. The result of decades of research with athletes, Sphaera Slash was designed with an alternative “slash” lens shape to help reduce cheek crash, and optimizes sport performance through a wide field of view and lightweight O Matter™ frame. The front vent on the frame provides enhanced airflow while Unobtainium® nosepads and molded-in earsocks deliver a no-slip grip for effortless wear with hats and helmets. To experience enhanced color and contrast everywhere you go, Prizm™ Lens Technology provides the details.”

Nutrak Tyre Sealant Injector

Price : £12.99

: £12.99 From: Freewheel

The Nutrak Sealant Syringe promises to “provide a clean, accurate solution for applying sealant to bicycle tyres and tubes, ensuring no mess or waste.” The included screw-on attachment hose fits both Presta and Schrader valves. The 150ml scale on the syringe wil be good for the apocalypsse when we’ll really need to be minding or sealant stores.

Aztec Shark Rotor Tool

Price : £24.99

: £24.99 From: Freewheel

And easily the bestest product of this week’s (maybe the whole of 2025CE’s so far) FGF is this black beauty. Disc rotor needs straightening? No probs. Centrelock needs sorting? Worried how think your rotors have become? No probs. Sticky pistons need massaging? No probs. No probs. Shimano BB cups needs sorting? No probs (okay, so it’s not technically designed for this, but still..) Need a random 5mm Allen key shaped hole? No probs.

PRO E Control Lock On Ø32/36mm grips

Price : £26.99

: £26.99 From: Freewheel

Yet another product to increase your back sweep. How? “Diagonal inner channel adds 3° backsweep for optimal riding ergonomics and wrist position”. Dual compound grip construction. Also has something called “Single lockring fixation”, which is a great name for an album. Possibly an EP.

PRO Stealth Offroad Sport saddle

Price : £99.99

: £99.99 From: Freewheel

One the modern breed of shorter (nose-to-tail) saddles, now that a lot of bikes have sorted geometry that no longer means you have to be forver shifting back and forth along your saddle like a dog with a hemorrhoids. What else? Wide nose. Decent “offroad specific” padding. Also availabel in a ‘Sport’ edition; more affordable version featuring CRMO rails and PU padding.

Truflo Airstore Tubeless Floor Pump

Price : £139.99

: £139.99 From: Freewheel

Secondary cylinder can be pre-loaded to 260psi and released in an instant via the air tap on the head. Cylinder will hold pressure for days on end. Steel base with rubber foot. Steel handle. 6063 aluminium barrel. Screw on “clever” head fits Presta and Schrader valves and features an improved strength presure release valve.

STW Long Sleeve Performance Tee

Price : £42.00

: £42.00 From: The Singletrack Shop

This lightweight, technical jersey is ideal as a summer ride jersey or a winter baselayer. Super soft and wicking, you will likely wear it as much off the bike as on. UPF 30+ UV protection. Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certified production. Neoteric™ textured fabric with inherent wickability and quick drying properties.

Forum Thread of the Week

The frankly stunning winner this week is olddog for this thread right here:

As before, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. Soolddogplease email editorial@singletrackworld.comfor your random prize (possibly a mini cowbell). Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, init. See you on the other side!

Stale Goods Friday – 2014 Rocky Mountain Altitude 770 MSL

Price : £4,999.99

: £4,999.99 From: Fresh Goods Friday 190

Back in the year 2024CE we writ: “An XT kitted out 150mm/150mm carbon full suspension bike that’s ready to rip in an enduro, all mountain or trail style; the Altitude 770 MSL’s carbon frame helps keep total weight down so you can pedal up ’til your legs give up.” So there you go.

