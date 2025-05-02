Fresh Goods Friday 755: The Sweeping Back Edition

Welcome one and all to the first Fresh Goods Friday of the month. Which is May, in case you were wondering.
It is Local Bike Shop Day tomorrow (Saturday May 3rd). So if you’ve ever had your weekend saved by a kindly bike shop bod, pop into your LBS of choice and drop ’em some coin. You can never have too much tyre sealant, for example.
Speaking of which…
DMR Sweeper Twelve handlebar
- Price: £75.00 (Ø31.8mm), £80.00 (Ø35mm)
- From: Upgrade Bikes
One aspect of these handlebars is rather differrent to the norm. The rise is normal (35mm). The up sweep is normal (5°). The clamp diameters are the normals (31.8 or 35mm). The material is normal (the same aluminium work as the excellent DMR ODUb bars). What’s not normal? The back sweep. It’s 12°. That is very bent. Y tho? Well, it’s principally about offering a different angle for your wrists. It’s also about bring your grips closer to you; certainly, if you don’t add a good 15mm or so to your stem length when fitting these bars they signifcantly eat into your reach. Which may or amy not be a good thing for your thang. Anyway. Just nice to see alt bars hitting the mainstream. They’ll make someone’s ride perfect somewhere.
Vittoria Air-Liner Insert Protect Enduro
- Price: £49.99
- From: Freewheel
In a market seemingly dominated in a Hoover-stylee by Cushcore, it’s Vittoria who appear to be coming up on the rails as one of the alternative options out there. Not just because of the amost excellent green colour. They have a reputation as being a good overall compromise of rim protection and tyre stability whilst not being completely awful to deal with when it comes to tyre changing time. We shall see. This one is destined for the rear of our long-term Industry Nine Hydra 2 Enduro Alloy wheelset.
Nutrak x Vee Snap WCE E-Ctrl Compound Override Core tyre
- Price: £59.99
- From: Freewheel
The collaboration between Vee Tire Co and Nutrak was one of the more eyebrow-raising things wer noticed from this year’s *Icebike trade show. Mountain bike tyres that cost under £60 shouldn’t be unusual. But they are. As the big brands go interstellar with pricing it appears to be left to Specialized and no Nutrak x Vee Tire Co. to bear the torch. This Snap WCE is sort of the mixed/loose/mud tyre generalist. The E Ctrl compound just means that it’s firm 60a in the middle knobs and supersoft 40a on the shoulders. Override Core is the casing which is very sturdy indeed.
Oakley Sphaera Slash (Matte Olive Ink frame, Prizm 24K Polatized lens)
- Price: £231.00
- From: Oakley
Who writes the most marketingy marketing copy? Oakley does of course. Gawd bless ’em. Here goes: “Consider Sphaera™ Slash your permission to push past any limits. The result of decades of research with athletes, Sphaera Slash was designed with an alternative “slash” lens shape to help reduce cheek crash, and optimizes sport performance through a wide field of view and lightweight O Matter™ frame. The front vent on the frame provides enhanced airflow while Unobtainium® nosepads and molded-in earsocks deliver a no-slip grip for effortless wear with hats and helmets. To experience enhanced color and contrast everywhere you go, Prizm™ Lens Technology provides the details.”
Nutrak Tyre Sealant Injector
- Price: £12.99
- From: Freewheel
The Nutrak Sealant Syringe promises to “provide a clean, accurate solution for applying sealant to bicycle tyres and tubes, ensuring no mess or waste.” The included screw-on attachment hose fits both Presta and Schrader valves. The 150ml scale on the syringe wil be good for the apocalypsse when we’ll really need to be minding or sealant stores.
Aztec Shark Rotor Tool
- Price: £24.99
- From: Freewheel
And easily the bestest product of this week’s (maybe the whole of 2025CE’s so far) FGF is this black beauty. Disc rotor needs straightening? No probs. Centrelock needs sorting? Worried how think your rotors have become? No probs. Sticky pistons need massaging? No probs. No probs. Shimano BB cups needs sorting? No probs (okay, so it’s not technically designed for this, but still..) Need a random 5mm Allen key shaped hole? No probs.
PRO E Control Lock On Ø32/36mm grips
- Price: £26.99
- From: Freewheel
Yet another product to increase your back sweep. How? “Diagonal inner channel adds 3° backsweep for optimal riding ergonomics and wrist position”. Dual compound grip construction. Also has something called “Single lockring fixation”, which is a great name for an album. Possibly an EP.
PRO Stealth Offroad Sport saddle
- Price: £99.99
- From: Freewheel
One the modern breed of shorter (nose-to-tail) saddles, now that a lot of bikes have sorted geometry that no longer means you have to be forver shifting back and forth along your saddle like a dog with a hemorrhoids. What else? Wide nose. Decent “offroad specific” padding. Also availabel in a ‘Sport’ edition; more affordable version featuring CRMO rails and PU padding.
Truflo Airstore Tubeless Floor Pump
- Price: £139.99
- From: Freewheel
Secondary cylinder can be pre-loaded to 260psi and released in an instant via the air tap on the head. Cylinder will hold pressure for days on end. Steel base with rubber foot. Steel handle. 6063 aluminium barrel. Screw on “clever” head fits Presta and Schrader valves and features an improved strength presure release valve.
STW Long Sleeve Performance Tee
- Price: £42.00
- From: The Singletrack Shop
This lightweight, technical jersey is ideal as a summer ride jersey or a winter baselayer. Super soft and wicking, you will likely wear it as much off the bike as on. UPF 30+ UV protection. Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certified production. Neoteric™ textured fabric with inherent wickability and quick drying properties.
Forum Thread of the Week
The frankly stunning winner this week is olddog for this thread right here:
As before, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. Soolddogplease email editorial@singletrackworld.comfor your random prize (possibly a mini cowbell). Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, init. See you on the other side!
Singletrack Podcast embed
Help us make our podcasts even better
Stale Goods Friday – 2014 Rocky Mountain Altitude 770 MSL
- Price: £4,999.99
- From: Fresh Goods Friday 190
Back in the year 2024CE we writ: “An XT kitted out 150mm/150mm carbon full suspension bike that’s ready to rip in an enduro, all mountain or trail style; the Altitude 770 MSL’s carbon frame helps keep total weight down so you can pedal up ’til your legs give up.” So there you go.
Replies (16)
Isn’t that saddle going to create 3 little muddy puddles for your trousers to sit in? I wonder why they don’t have drainage holes.
I’ve got a similar Pro Saddle on my road bike & it’s very good. Stealth something or other.
And apart from the graphics on the tube, that Truflo tubeless pump is exactly the same pump as the Lifeline one that Wiggle used to do. I know, because I’ve got one.
And it works very well at getting tubeless tyres to pop onto the rim. Generally nice to use to be honest, apart from needing to take the head to bits for presta/shraeder. Oh, and I paid £59.99 for it, so it’s more than doubled in price!
£12.99 for a four quid syringe. Excellent.
@stumpy01 was about to post the same for the pump!
I have the Pro Enduro saddle, MSN 1.3, it has a drainage hole, available in several widths and is very comfortable!
RE the Oakleys – Unobtainium is a term used, mostly is Science Fiction, to refer to a material that cannot be accessed. Such a material might be rare, prohibitively expensive, controlled or simply nonexistent. A common observation about unobtainium is that it meets all requirements perfectly, other than not actually existing. So exactly what are those nose pads made of? And as per my £2.99 Lidl/Aldi cycling glasses they will break just as easily when you accidentally sit on them 🙂
As per @Lister I can’t see a drainage hole in that saddle, soggy bottom!
Why cant we get track pumps that have a gauge with useable gauge for MTBs?
@gazzab1955, it looks like they have attempted to register Unobtainium as a trademark, not sure what the circled R means in true legal terms, when it has been used as a pun in manufacturing industry for years and then adopted by Cameron for a plot point in Avatar. Owned by Luxottica now after they refused to stock the brand in all sunglasses shops until the stock value dropped and Oakley caved and sold out. Luxottica now branching out and want to own words now as well as every glasses bran and shop.
Also, while I’m ranting – Temu DHF.
Bars – ordered! Thanks 🙂 Been desperate (giddit) for some more backswept bars, so gonna try these babies.
Saddle – I just don’t find any saddle with a hole in the middle at all comfortable – just gives you more edges to sit on. Hate em
Syringe – I just received the Briskmore version (as recommended on a thread here), which looks far higher quality and is £20.
Pump – I could have 14 of my wonderful Lidl pumps for the price of that Truflo thing! lolZ!
Oakley have been using the name unobtainium for their rubber for a long time. They made mx grips from it before they made glasses.
Yeah, well before Avatar used the term, iirc.
Unobtanium, as per your description.. why else would idiots pay twice as much for them as other glasses?! 🤣
Because they are made of unobtsinium!
Maybe its pronounced ‘youknobtanium’ in the boardroom when they chuckle while setting the pricing?
Those anglegrips are actually really clever, a good easy way to experiment even if you don’t necessarily like the grips. Love it.
The term Unobtabium’s been around since the 50s, there’s no way it’s legitimately trademarkable but that doesn’t always seem to matter very much in the states, after all you can get IP rights with applications for things like “this is a standard issue linkage design that we just copied but it’s 100% different because it’s on a bike now"
Lezyne make the HV Floor Drive (with digital or standard gauge). It had a higher volume to pump bigger tyre up quicker and the analogue gauge only went up to 100psi so easier to read at lower pressures.
I have the road bike version that’s skinnier so it goes up to a higher pressure. But in hindsight wish I’d bought the HV version as I don’t road bike much anymore.
https://ride.lezyne.com/collections/floor-pumps-mountain-bikes?back-collection=bike-floor-pumps&back-name=Bike%20Floor%20Pumps
Comments Closed