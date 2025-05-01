Bosch updates CX motor to 750w peak & 100Nm torque ChargedNews by Ben Haworth May 1, 2025

New update gives Gen 5 CX motors more power – but not more power than the proposed new legislation would allow.

Earlier this week we asked “Who loses out if new ebike rules are introduced?” And perhaps not coincidentally, today Bosch has announced details of an update to their exisitng Performance Line CX Gen 5 motor that gives it the maximum power mooted by the proposed new legislation.

Oh, and there’s also a totally new motor coming called the Performance Line CX-R. Details below.

Bosch press release stuff:

Customisable power for the Performance Line CX

Courtesy of a software update on the eBike Flow app, riders can fine-tune their drive unit’s performance to match their individual needs. Using a simple slider, the motor’s maximum power can be increased from the standard 600 watts up to 750 watts. Torque can also be boosted from 85 Nm to 100 Nm, and pedal assistance can reach up to 400%.

This means eMTB riders will feel a significant boost in power, an advantage that is especially useful on steep, technical uphill trails.

Riders can now choose how much of the available power they want to use, within the limits set by Bosch, however, they need to remember that higher settings put more stress on the bike’s mechanical parts and reduce battery range. More power also means faster wear and shorter rides. The performance upgrade for the current Performance Line CX (model BDU384Y) will be available as a free over-the-air download starting in July, once respective bike manufacturers have approved it for their eBike models.

Manufacturers also define the maximum performance limits that riders can adjust within.

Maximum dynamics and control: The new eMTB+ mode

The newly developed eMTB+ mode, which bridges the gap between Race and eMTB mode, offers greater dynamics and control. Depending on the rider’s input, eMTB+ mode adapts its support with up to 400% of rider power. Extended Boost offers the same precise control as eMTB mode and delivers the same maximum overrun as Race mode, though Race mode is only available with the Performance Line CX-R. Dynamic Control ensures full control of the power delivery. On demanding trails with changing surfaces and tire grip, the sensor technology recognises the conditions and ensures a balanced and smooth power delivery. This keeps riders in the flow and the riding behaviour of the drive unit confident, dynamic, and fully controllable. While eMTB mode in the basic setting is optimised for touring and a longer range, eMTB+ mode scores points for performance and trail fun. Riders who want to customise the eMTB and eMTB+ modes according to their personal preferences can fine-tune the various performance values in the eBike Flow app.

“eMTB riding is part of our DNA,” says Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems. “We enable eMTB riders to live out their passion to the full, with optional additional power and even more customisation options for different riding situations and needs. The increased performance values of the Performance Line CX in combination with the new eMTB+ mode offer even more power and agility on demanding trail rides.”

With a simple slider in the eBike Flow app, the motor’s peak power can be adjusted from the standard 600 watts up to 750 watts.

New Performance Line CX-R motor

More adrenaline, more power, more trail fun

Performance Line CX-R from Bosch eBike Systems delivers pure trail power with dynamic performance and advanced technology

Up to 100 Nm of torque, 750 W of power, and 400% support for the most demanding rides

Perfectly coordinated and customisable riding modes: Exclusive Race mode and new eMTB+ mode

Maximum efficiency and robustness thanks to high-tech materials



High-performance sensors enable fast and controlled power delivery

Bosch eBike Systems, a leader in eMTB innovation, presents the Performance Line CX-R, built for top-level trail performance. eMTB riding blends adrenaline, flow, and the excitement of pushing boundaries, with each rider seeking something different: more power for steep climbs, an extra boost on technical sections, or extended range for longer adventures. With up to 100 Nm of torque, 750 W of power, and support up to 400% of pedal input, the Performance Line CX-R delivers fast response, precise control, and introduces an exclusive Race mode for top-level demands. Built with aerospace-grade materials and cutting-edge sensor technology, the drive unit is lightweight and reacts instantly to pedal input, pushing performance to the limit. The custom-designed Race and eMTB+ modes ensure precise, controlled power delivery on every ride.

Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems, says: “The new Performance Line CX-R is the most powerful drive unit in our portfolio. We have made no compromises when it comes to materials, software, and sensor technology, enabling experienced riders to explore and push the limits of their skills on difficult trails. The new eMTB+ riding mode brings the power of the CX-R to the trail in a controlled manner. Thanks to Dynamic Control – a type of traction control in the new mode – propulsion remains controlled even on demanding terrain, steep sections, and wet surfaces.”

Uncompromising support with the exclusive Race mode

The balance of performance and control is key across any challenging terrain. For cyclists with differing needs, there are several customisable riding modes to choose from. The exclusive Race mode on the Performance Line CX-R offers direct power delivery and maximum support, enabling instant acceleration and full power up to top speed, with up to 400% of additional assistance. For tackling large rocks and tricky tree roots, Extended Boost – further enhanced in Race mode – provides extra thrust. This makes it ideal for competitions or eMTB riders looking to push their limits on technical trails. Riders can also fine-tune performance settings to their preferences using the eBike Flow app.

New eMTB+ mode for demanding trails

The dynamic and progressive eMTB+ mode is another key innovation for physically demanding trail rides. Bridging the gap between eMTB mode and Race mode, it balances the full power of the latter with unique control. Based on the rider’s input, eMTB+ mode delivers controlled support with up to 400% assistance, in addition to the rider’s own power. Power is developed in a natural and agile manner thanks to Dynamic Control, which can be precisely regulated via the rider’s input. eMTB+ mode intelligently alternates between Dynamic Control and the familiar, direct response, based on the riding situation. Just like in Race mode, the performance values of eMTB+ mode can also be fine-tuned in the eBike Flow app to precisely suit the rider’s needs and riding situations.

For ambitious MTB riders, four fine-tuned, dynamic riding modes are now available: Tour+, eMTB, eMTB+, and Race. Performance values (W, Nm), dynamics, and response can be customised via the eBike Flow app.

Premium materials offer a lightweight, dynamic riding experience

The new Performance Line CX-R is built with premium materials to maximise performance and durability in any riding situation. The space grey coloured, powder- coated magnesium housing enhances durability, while the corrosion-resistant titanium crank spindle and high-quality ceramic ball bearings keep the weight down to just 6 pounds and ensure smoother operation. With its top-tier construction and powerful electronics, the Performance Line CX-R offers reliability and durability.

When descending, the decoupling of the external drivetrain (chain, chainring, cassette) from the internal drivetrain (freewheel, gear system, motor) reduces mechanical noise, allowing riders to fully immerse themselves in the trails.

High-quality sensor technology delivers power at the perfect moment

To ensure the Performance Line CX-R delivers power exactly when needed, its sensor technology measures pedal input up to 1,000 times per second. This includes precise torque measurement and a high-resolution cadence sensor. Inertial sensors (IMU) track acceleration and rotation in six dimensions, detecting tilt angles, inclination, and vibrations. On the trail, this results in maximum, controllable power being available at the most optimal moments – whether that’s a powerful sprint out of a bend, a precise start on a slippery surface, or whilst tackling steep, technically challenging climbs.

The first eMTBs featuring the new Performance Line CX-R are expected to be available from dealers in autumn 2025.

boscheebike.com

Related