New E-Bike Guidance For Riders In Scotland News by Hannah Dobson May 2, 2025

Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS)has released some new guidance for mountain bikers using ebikes in Scotland. This sits alongside their existing ‘Do the Ride Thing’ guidance, and is part of ongoing efforts to ensure mountain bikers are seen as responsible users of the outdoors.

Credit: Pete Scullion

There are some calls to review the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, now that it’s been in operation for more than 20 years. With changes in technology and patterns of use, some are suggesting that the Access Code needs reviewing – which could present a problem for mountain bikers (whether e-assisted or not), if they were seen to be a nuisance. This new guidance seeks to address some of the particular issues that e-bike use can raise.

The key issues identified were of increased speeds on climbs – something which can create conflict or alarm on mix-use paths – and some general ‘readiness for the outdoors’ common sense like checking battery charge and planning for what happens if the e-assist fails. Plus, there’s some guidance on considering the impact on where you ride, given the potential for more people to access previously inaccessible places.

Here’s a word from DMBinS:

The popularity of E-bikes, including e-mountain bikes, has grown considerably over the last few years. In some cases, the e-bike is the riders’ access to and first experience of mountain biking.This guidance is to help e-bike riders be responsible when using our fantastic access rights, as described in the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.



We hope it will help the mountain bike community be known for our responsible use of the countryside, our trails, and our interactions with other users and land managers/owners who are working on the land.



Everyone accessing the outdoors must follow the key principles of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code (SOAC).



As an e-bike is considered the same as a ‘normal’ bike and it is important that all e-bikers know and understand the principles and key points of SOAC as detailed in the ‘Do The Ride Thing.’ guidance.



This e-bike guidance doesn’t duplicate the rights and responsibilities of riders in different situations that ‘Do The Ride Thing’ details – both should be read and understood together.

Credit: Pete Scullion

