Crankworx Debuts ‘Full Tilt’: will it catch on?

News

by 0

Crankworx Cairns included an invitational debut for an event it’s calling ‘Full Tilt’. This replaced the previous ‘Speed and Style’ event. The format is similar to 4X, but only three riders race in each race. Every run is timed, impacting the gate position of the next run. Is it just 3X? Why is it not just 4X? Is it mountain biking, or BMX? Do we even care, because it’s fun (and free) to watch? Take a look and see what you think.

The course they’ve built in Cairns does have a lot of line choices in it – there’s more than just an A and B line. With three riders on the track, it does make for something that ends up with riders vying for a line, then having to make compromises as they’re edged off into a different series of choices. Perhaps three riders means a little less track width is needed than 4X, and slightly less crash potential?

Is this fun to watch, and reasonably accessible to construct and race? Thoughts on a postcard, or below, please.

Remove ads

More discussion »
Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah