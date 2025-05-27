Crankworx Debuts ‘Full Tilt’: will it catch on? News by Hannah Dobson May 27, 2025

Crankworx Cairns included an invitational debut for an event it’s calling ‘Full Tilt’. This replaced the previous ‘Speed and Style’ event. The format is similar to 4X, but only three riders race in each race. Every run is timed, impacting the gate position of the next run. Is it just 3X? Why is it not just 4X? Is it mountain biking, or BMX? Do we even care, because it’s fun (and free) to watch? Take a look and see what you think.

The course they’ve built in Cairns does have a lot of line choices in it – there’s more than just an A and B line. With three riders on the track, it does make for something that ends up with riders vying for a line, then having to make compromises as they’re edged off into a different series of choices. Perhaps three riders means a little less track width is needed than 4X, and slightly less crash potential?

Is this fun to watch, and reasonably accessible to construct and race? Thoughts on a postcard, or below, please.

