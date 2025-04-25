Fresh Goods Friday 754: The Hell To Skelta Edition Fresh Goods by Ben Haworth April 25, 2025

Apparently this was a four day week. Could have fooled us; it’s felt much longer than that. Probably because time goes verrry sloooooowlyyyyyy when you’\re looking at blue skies and sunshine through office windows.

And with that, out work here is done. On to biycles! We leave you with these week’s Fresh Goods delivery…

Ringo should have worn gloves

Cotic Cascade

Price : £2,249

: £2,249 From: Cotic

Yet more steely rightness from the house of Cotic. The Cascade is another of those bikes that to my (Benji) eyes just looks like aroad bike that’s been designed properly ie. has a front end height that won’t give you early onset arthritis. Anyway, because it’s good a non-lethal whelebase and bar ehight the Cascade is intended for a bit of off-roadying. Which is what our Hannah did with it last week. All we be revealed. At some point. On paper.

Manitou Mattoc Pro 29

Price : £1,149

: £1,149 From: Ison Distribution

Yeah baby! At this point I should probably excise some facade of professional impartiality and calmness. But the fact is I am a massive Manitou fanboi. The venerable brand’s IRT (infinite rate tune) was a totally pioneering concept and one that arguably went over too many people’s heads when it came out. Essentially a system with two positive air chambers that offers the ability to isolate how you want different parts of the stroke to behave. And that’s besidses/before the damping circuits come into play. Manitou forks are also typically way stiffer than other forks with the same stanchion diameter (34mm in this case). And the reverse arch and angular crown looks rad. Which is nice. The Mattoc can be fairly easily changed to different travels by a home mechanic too, this one is now set to 150mm.

Halo Skelta MT2 Wheels

Price : £204.99 front, £324.99 rear

: £204.99 front, £324.99 rear From: Ison Distribution

We listed these in our recent Best Bits of Core Bike Show. The new Skelta wheelset is built using 6069 T6 heat-treated aluminium with a seamless welded join, shot-peened surface, 30mm internal width, hooked rim, triple butted J-bend spokes and the rear has the MT Supadrive hub with 120 points of engagement AKA 3°. We weighed ’em: 2,240g.

Ortlieb-a-go-go

Price : £various

: £various From: Lyon

Okay so, I [Benji] have lost the delivery note for this stuff. And it’s not my usual sorta thang so i’m not actually sure what these bags are. What I do know is that they freature heavily in the next (next) issue of Singletrack Magazine. Ortlieb: “Our bikepacking gear combines ORTLIEB’s proven waterproof design with the lightweight and flexibility you need for your off-road trips. From compact saddle bags to versatile frame bags and practical handlebar bags, you’ll find everything you need for your next bikepacking adventure.”

PRO Lock On Sport Grips

Price : £21.99

: £21.99 From: Freewheel

Some promising looking grips from Shimano PRO. Not a million pounds either. Featuring a missing section inside that makes them more squishy under the outside of your palm. Pretty thin at 30mm diameter. Nice bar plugs uncluded. Tapered collars are a nice touch. 97g all in apaz.

Stale Goods Friday – 2013 Turner Burner

Price : £1,895.00 frame only

: £1,895.00 frame only From: Fresh Goods Friday 141

Back in the day we wrote this: “We’ve only just unpacked from Garda and now we’res off to Finale, for another gelato fuelled bike trip. This time we’ll be riding this stealthed up 140mm and 27.5 Turner Burner. The 44mm headtube and gusseting makes for a stiff front end with the option to run a zero stack headset to keep everything nice and low. Traction and anti bob courtesy of the dw link back end. Refined using maths by Dave Weagle for optimum pivot placement.”

