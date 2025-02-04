Intradrive: UK Made Gearbox Drive Unit Begins Pilot Production

It’s not just the Gates Downhill World Series prize purse that’s got folks excited about gearbox bikes. Ebike manufacturers are also getting in on the game, and Intradrive hopes its eight-speed option is going to be popular. With manufacturing based in Scotland, and designed for repairability from the outset, it should tick a few sustainability boxes. It’s been designed to fit in the same frame space as a Shimano EP8 – potentially offering an alternative option for existing Shimano powered bike owners. We’re not sure how useful a bullet proof gearbox casing is, but then again, if things go a bit Mad Max, maybe you’ll be glad of it.

Bullet proof gearbox, with integrated fast & consistent electronic shifting

Here’s the full press release from them:

Intradrive Completes Industrialisation & Reveals Production-Spec GD8: A Next-Generation Gearbox Drive Unit for E-Bikes

The GD8 combines an eight-speed gearbox and motor into a single, compact unit, eliminating derailleur systems. Built for durability, engineered for performance, and designed with repairability in mind.

With industrialisation complete, Intradrive is building pilot production units in Edinburgh to be delivered to bike brands for testing.

The company is raising investment to scale production and meet growing demand for high-performance, low-maintenance e-bike technology.

Case part being measured on Aberlink Extol CMM

Intradrive has revealed the production-spec design of its GD8 gearbox drive unit, marking a major milestone as the company completes industrialisation and begins pilot production. Combining an eight-speed gearbox and a powerful motor into a single, compact system, the GD8 eliminates the need for derailleur gearing, offering e-bike brands a drivetrain built for reliability, performance, and repairability.

Clean Integration, wih chain or optional belt drive

The GD8’s production model introduces key advancements over pre-production prototypes:

A more compact design , enabling sleek integration with modern e-bikes.

, enabling sleek integration with modern e-bikes. Improved motor efficiency , with a higher copper fill factor for better power delivery.

, with a higher copper fill factor for better power delivery. Enhanced shifting mechanics, providing smoother gear changes under load.

Intradrive has invested in production tooling and partnered with state-of-the-art European manufacturers with advanced quality control processes and the capacity to scale production. The company has also invested in equipment for in-house quality checks and end-of-line testing, with processes currently being refined to ensure reliability as production scales.

Close-up of non-drive side of the GD8 gearbox drive unit show sleek curves of the pilot production samples

“We’ve refined, industrialised, and optimised a product that’s been highly praised in prototype testing by bike brands,” said Mark Ravilious, Founder at Intradrive. “The GD8 represents a game-changing step forward in e-bike drivetrain technology, eliminating derailleur systems and prioritising durability, performance, and long-term value.”

Co-Founder Peter Slotwinski added, “With a small, dedicated team and support from Scottish Enterprise, we’ve overcome the challenges of developing cutting-edge technology on a limited budget. Now, we’re ready to deliver pilot units to our partners and prepare for full-scale production.”

Designed, manufactured and tested in Scotland

Momentum and Production Readiness

Pilot production is now underway at Intradrive’s Edinburgh facility, with the first batch of GD8 units scheduled for delivery to leading bike brands in the coming weeks. These units are built using production tooling and an integrated manufacturing process, ensuring consistent quality.

By replacing derailleur systems, the GD8 offers e-bike manufacturers a drivetrain that:

Reduces maintenance.

Improves reliability for riders.

Enhances the overall user experience, delivering a premium feel and performance.

Detail of the larger chain ring of the production spec GD8 gearbox drive unit GD8 an ultra compact motor-gearbox, with Shimano EP8 mounting interface GD8 pilot production unit on a city bike

Raising Investment to Scale Production

Intradrive is actively raising investment to expand its operations and scale production to meet growing demand. The global e-bike market is forecasted to surpass $200 billion by 2035, and the GD8 is uniquely positioned to serve premium segments with its innovative motor-gearbox design. The company is also open to strategic partnerships with OEMs that share its vision of advancing e-bike technology.

In house assembly line – Edinburgh, UK

About Intradrive

Intradrive is a UK-based company revolutionising e-bike technology with its innovative GD8 motor-gearbox powertrain. By integrating an eight-speed gearbox and motor into one compact unit, the GD8 eliminates fragile derailleur systems and offers unmatched reliability, low maintenance, and high performance for premium e-bikes.

The company was founded by engineers and lifelong cyclists with experience in downhill and enduro racing, cycle commuting, and cargo bike transport. This unique perspective gives the team a deep understanding of rider frustrations with traditional technologies and the performance demands of e-bike users.

After eight years of dedicated development, Intradrive has completed industrialisation of the GD8 and is ready to deliver pilot units to leading bike brands. Guided by circular economy principles, Intradrive is purpose-driven, designing products for repairability, durability, and reduced waste. Its mission is to create e-bike technology that drives positive change and supports a more sustainable future.

For further details, visit www.intra-drive.com or follow us on Instagram: @intra_drive_ltd.

