Happy Mondays 004: The Caught By Nanny Edition

What is a Nannycatch? Being caught by your Nan smoking behind the chip shop? Or when you’re playing a wholesome game of Donkey on the lawn with the person employed to raise you when your parents are busy? Perhaps it’s a mechanism deployed by childcare professionals to keep small children out of cupboards? Or the finale to a particularly vigorous goat chasing game? Read on for good vibes only, and to discover what on earth has prompted these thoughts…

New Lake District Bridleway

Adding another piece to the access puzzle, a new stretch of bridleway was added to the Lake District last week:

The Coast-to-Coast Path, originally described by Alfred Wainwright in 1973, runs almost 200 miles between St Bees on the west coast and Robin Hood’s Bay on the east coast and is considered one of Britain’s greatest walks. In recognition of its 50-year existence the Government announced in 2022 that it would be established as a National Trail.

In a small number of locations, the route uses sections that haven’t formally been recognised as public highways, and Natural England tasked the relevant highway authorities to convert these gaps into public rights of way, thereby ensuring that the National Trail has protected public access in perpetuity, and enabling grants to be awarded toward ongoing maintenance. Natural England and the highway authorities involved looked to secure higher rights wherever this was deemed to be appropriate in terms of the wider network and sustainable management costs. The relevant authorities have been working in partnership with landowners to convert the existing informal access into public paths. Within the Lake District National Park, the LDNPA carry out this work on behalf of the Unitary Authorities.

One of the locations where access had not previously been formalised is a link on Kinniside Common between Nannycatch Gate and the road at Scarny Brow near Ennerdale Bridge (see map), owned by the National Trust. Given the Coast-to-Coast has historically been used by walkers, the National Trust offered to dedicate the route as a public footpath. The National Park Authority consulted the public on the proposal, and considerable feedback was received from horse-riders and cyclists to the effect that much of this particular route was already used by them as if it were a bridleway – and that the whole stretch would be useful as a bridleway.

Based on the representations, the National Trust has now kindly offered to dedicate the whole length as a public bridleway. And the National Park Authority is happy to accept such a dedication on behalf of the public and Cumberland Council. The formal paperwork to confirm the route as a public right of way for walkers, cyclists and horse-riders will happen in the next few months, and in the meantime these groups can continue to use this route.

The National Trust and Lake District National Park Authority are delighted that this section of Bridleway will boost the connectivity with the wider bridleway network in the western lakes and coast, whilst also enabling better access for horse-riders and cyclists on some sections of the Coast-to-Coast Path National Trail.

The National Trail as a whole is expected to be formally designated and recognised in Spring 2026.

Listen To A Forest

Before you read on, stick some headphones on and click this link, where you can listen to forests from around the world. It’s very relaxing, and might encourage you to stop for a listen next time you’re out on the bike. Thanks to Alastair Humphreys’ newsletter for that tip off (and to STW reader Woo for putting us onto that newsletter).

Manitou Now Distributed By Ison

Fans of Manitou suspension will be happy to learn that with UK Distributor Ison now on board, it should now be easier to get hold of Manitou products here in the UK.

Clayton Goldsmith, Aftermarket Sales Director at Manitou, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership: “We are thrilled to welcome Ison Distribution to the Manitou family as our UK distributor. Ison’s reputation for outstanding service and its proven success with Hayes brakes makes them the perfect partner to represent Manitou. Together, we’ll bring riders in the UK closer to the suspension technology they demand to excel on every trail.”

Continental Atherton Team News

New – young – faces are joining Charlie Hatton on the Continental Atherton racing team for 2025:

Charlie Hatton has ridden with the team since 2018 and will extend his contract for 2025. New signings for this season focus on emerging talent who the team believe have demonstrated the potential, raw speed and thirst for progression that they are looking for in a Continental Atherton rider.

Dan Brown said “This year’s team is truly global with signings from New Zealand and Australia as well as the UK. Bringing on this kind of talent is a huge driver for us, we’re delighted to be able to give these young riders the equipment, guidance and structure that will enable them to focus 100% on their riding and to fulfil their huge potential as Continental Atherton racers. We invested a lot of time over these last months getting to know young riders and selecting our future stars, I can’t remember the last time I was so excited to start a season”

In the Elite Men’s races Charlie will be joined by 18 year old New Zealander, Luke Wayman. Luke was 2nd in the 2024 Junior Men’s UCI series overall and shone in the Junior Men’s Final at Fort William with his best result of the year, a 2nd place podium with a time that ranked in the top 20 riders of the weekend across all categories.

Luke said “Super excited to be joining Continental Atherton for the up-coming season! Great crew, incredible support and top-notch gear… that A.200.G is out of this world. My goals for this year are to break that top 30 mark in the Elite Men’s and stay there. I can’t wait to get on track and give it my all!”

20 year old Elise Empey from Mansfield, Australia will lead the charge for the Elite Women. Elise developed her racing throughout 24 to post top ten finishes; 9th World Champs and 7th Loudenvielle (World Cup Round 6). She managed her ‘24 season from a van with a serious lack of resource and still consistently managed top ten sector times … it’s this kind of raw potential that Continental Atherton have sought out for 2025.

Elise said “Holy shit!! Sounds cliche but it’s a dream come true. I’m looking forward to upgrading from the (seemingly reluctant) dad wrench and setting up in a café or the back of a van! I want to learn and understand the bike and continue to refine my race process to consistently be up there as a World Cups qualifier.

Last but not least, 17 year old Brit George Madley joins as a second year Junior. George is a three-times National Champ and clocked some seriously fast sectors in 2024, he qualified 2nd at Loudenvielle World Cup but he struggled to pull together a full race run. His best result to date is a 6th place Juniors at the Fort William World Cup – two seconds behind Luke. The team will support him through 2025 to turn that raw talent and rapid pace into podium rides.

George said “Super stoked to join Continental Atherton, a team with great heritage and experience of going fast! The Continental Atherton pits always seemed to have a relaxed and cheerful vibe, which I can’t wait to be part of. My Goals for 2025 are to win a World Cup and consistently be in the Top 5.”

Dan, Gee and Rachel will support as mentors to the newcomers while Charlie and the famous Continental Atherton support team headed up by Tom Lloyd and Ben Lovell will be in the pits to pass on their vast experience and get all riders in top form ready for the World Cup season kick-off at Round 1 in Bielska-Biela, Poland.

Matt Jones & Sam Reynolds: The (im)practical roadtrip

Not a Berlingo in sight…

Cotic custom paintjobs (and sale bargains)

As of now, all of Cotic’s full suspension frames are painted to order; with custom paint options for every frame.

Making the most of the flexibility of UK manufacturing; each FlareMAX, Jeht and RocketMAX frame is made and painted to order. We have a big ‘A La Carte’ menu of 18 paint options which have all been tried and tested. Customers can choose the base colour of the frame, the colour of the graphics and whether they’d like gloss or matte finish. All this is included in the price of the frame, which starts at £2,299 including shock. Complete bikes from £3499 including your choice of paint.

If you don’t see your favourite colour, or want something even more off-piste, pretty much anything is possible thanks to the skilled painters we worth with, and we are happy to chat through the options to make sure everyone gets their dream bike. This also applies to the Rocket, our eMTB which enters production in the spring.

Get more info here.

With this in mind, we have a few frames in stock in what were the only colour options previously. These are currently reduced to clear, at £500 less than a new custom painted frame.

We have:

FlareMAX in Moonstone, sizes C1, C2 and C4. Frame & shock £1999.

FlareMAX in Amethyst, sizes C2 and C3. Frame & shock £1999.

Jeht in Sage, sizes C1 and C5. Frame & shock from £1799.

Jeht in Crimson, sizes C1 and C5. Frame & shock from £1799.

RocketMAX in Copper Orange, size C4. Frame & shock from £1799.

RocketMAX in Golfie Green, size C4. Frame & shock from £1799.

Gold for Zoe Backstedt in World CX Champs

In the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, in Liévin, France, Zoe Backstedt rode her way to a second under-23 title, making her only the second woman ever to have won the title twice, alongside fellow Brit Evie Richards. Having already won as part of the team relay last week, she leaves Liévin with a pair of golds. Commenting on her results, she said:

“It hasn’t been the smoothest of seasons for me, it’s been a little up and down, but the last few races really boosted my confidence and coming into this I had the form for it and I’m just really happy to come out on top.”

TTFN

May you all have a super duper week. Party on.

