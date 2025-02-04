How To Watch Red Bull Hardline Tasmania – Or Be There In Wales

It’s big news week for Red Bull Hardline. Riders are already out in Tasmania practicing the course, complete with a whole new finish jump line. Plus, the dates for Hardline Wales have been revealed – we reckon all the schools will be on holiday then, so perhaps there’s scope to make a big family weekend of it? Here’s your official PR:

Alex Storr participates at Red Bull Hardline in Dinas Mawydd, Wales on June 2, 2024. // Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

The hardest downhill mountain biking event in the world, Red Bull Hardline, returns to Wales for the 11th year this July 26th-27th and tickets are on sale now.

After the successful addition of a stop Down Under in 2024, this iconic event will once again test the best downhill mountain bike riders in the world as they tackle polarising terrains across two courses either side of the globe.

The dry and dusty landscape of Tasmania will put the riders through their paces on February 7-8 and will be broadcasted live on Red Bull TV – before they return to the unpredictable conditions in Dyfi Valley, Wales, on July 26th-27th.

Tickets are extremely limited and selling very fast, with fans able to secure their place at one of Red Bull’s flagship events, where the course in Wales is hailed as one the toughest downhill mountain bike routes in the world. Designed by MTB track pioneer, Dan Atherton, riders will be greeted by the same course as 2024 where every aspect has been created to push the limits of the rider’s skill and nerve.

Louise Ferguson participates at Red Bull Hardline in Maydena Bike Park, Australia on February 24th, 2024. // Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

The adrenaline-fuelled event brings together the world’s top downhill riders, putting them through the ringer in a challenging succession of mammoth jumps, boulder drops and technical puzzles that require immense precision. This high-octane event promises to keep spectators entertained throughout, with riders looking to take on the most challenging downhill course, as they battle for the fastest time down the hill.

With Red Bull athlete Rónán Dunne taking victory at both events last year, he’ll be the man to beat in 2025.

Talking about the pressure to defend his titles Rónán Dunne said, “The thought of Red Bull Hardline 2025 is pure excitement for me as it’s my favourite race of the year. I cannot wait to get to the start line. I’m really looking forward to the battle of defending my titles from 2024. It’s a real privilege to be going in as the defending champ, and a nice feeling that I’ve got a target on my back. I’m ready to put the work in for the off-season and keep my title in 2025”

Red Bull Hardline Tasmania will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV on Saturday 8th February for fans to enjoy across the globe.

Ronan Dunne participates at Red Bull Hardline in Maydena Bike Park, Australia on February 24th, 2024. // Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

With 32 of the world’s best male and female mountain bikers already announced for Tasmania, Red Bull Hardline 2025 is already shaping up to be one for the ages.

Rónán Dunne Charlie Hatton Bernard Kerr Asa Vermette Gee Atherton Hugo Frixtalon Connor Fearon Théo Erlangsen Laurie Greenland Brook MacDonald Kaos Seagrave Dan Booker Matteo Iniguez Darcy Coutts Juanfer Vélez Troy Brosnan Matt Jones Vaea Verbeeck Jackson Goldstone Cami Nogueira Roger Vieira Gracey Hemstreet Edgar Briole Erice van Leuven George Brannigan Lou Ferguson Syzmon Godziek Valentina Höll Josh Bryceland Nina Hoffmann Sebastian Holguin Sam Hill

Tickets for Red Bull Hardlines Wales are available for fans to purchase now at: https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/events/red-bull-hardline-uk

Gracey Hemstreet participates at Red Bull Hardline in Maydena Bike Park, Australia on February 24th, 2024. // Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

