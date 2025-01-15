Readers’ Rides: Phill M’s Stooge Dirtbomb

For this edition of Readers’ Rides, Phill M shares his Stooge Dirtbomb which he sets-up with cod liver oil tablets and swearing.
Why this bike?
I spent years chasing the latest trends and changing bikes willy nilly. After a pretty rubbish year I wanted to get back on a bike and reconnect with why I fell in love with riding to begin with. That would be fun with a capital F. I also figured it was time I learned how to build a bike from the frame up.
As soon as I saw the Dirtbomb I knew I’d found the frame I wanted. It’s ridiculously good fun to ride and has an extra top tube which clearly means it’s twice as good as a regular bike. Admittedly building a bike from scratch in the middle of a supply shortage seems like madness. Surprisingly I only had trouble with buying the headset and I’m still waiting on a dropper post.The bike is a mix of used, new and a couple of bits I had lying around.
Stooge Bi-Plane
Who needs one?
Suspension setup is cod liver oil tablets to keep the joints supple and messing around with tyres pressures whilst swearing a lot.
WTB i29 on Hope Pro 4
Teravail Coronado
Shimano SLX and Aerozine
SRAM Guide R
Stooge Junker Bar with a retro World Force BMX stem
ODI Vans lock-on
Brand X
Madison Flux
Wee Cog saddle bag and a cheap bottle cage because my daughter ate my fancy Fabric bottle
Klunker size. Weight, meh.
If you ever fancy buying a Stooge just do it. Andy is a great guy to deal with and answered all of my ridiculous questions. The bike is exactly what I need at the moment. A grin inducing hooligan that’s good for a bit of everything. Bimbling with the kids, exploring and handles my local route of Macc Forest really well.
