Readers’ Rides: Phill M’s Stooge Dirtbomb

For this edition of Readers’ Rides, Phill M shares his Stooge Dirtbomb which he sets-up with cod liver oil tablets and swearing.

Bike brand and model

Stooge Dirtbomb

Why this bike?

I spent years chasing the latest trends and changing bikes willy nilly. After a pretty rubbish year I wanted to get back on a bike and reconnect with why I fell in love with riding to begin with. That would be fun with a capital F. I also figured it was time I learned how to build a bike from the frame up.

As soon as I saw the Dirtbomb I knew I’d found the frame I wanted. It’s ridiculously good fun to ride and has an extra top tube which clearly means it’s twice as good as a regular bike. Admittedly building a bike from scratch in the middle of a supply shortage seems like madness. Surprisingly I only had trouble with buying the headset and I’m still waiting on a dropper post.The bike is a mix of used, new and a couple of bits I had lying around.

Fork

Stooge Bi-Plane

Shock

Who needs one?

Suspension Set-up

Suspension setup is cod liver oil tablets to keep the joints supple and messing around with tyres pressures whilst swearing a lot.

Wheels

WTB i29 on Hope Pro 4

Tyres

Teravail Coronado

Drivetrain

Shimano SLX and Aerozine

Brakes

SRAM Guide R

Bars & Stem

Stooge Junker Bar with a retro World Force BMX stem

Grips

ODI Vans lock-on

Seatpost

Brand X

Saddle

Madison Flux

Accessories

Wee Cog saddle bag and a cheap bottle cage because my daughter ate my fancy Fabric bottle

Size and Weight

Klunker size. Weight, meh.

Additional Comments

If you ever fancy buying a Stooge just do it. Andy is a great guy to deal with and answered all of my ridiculous questions. The bike is exactly what I need at the moment. A grin inducing hooligan that’s good for a bit of everything. Bimbling with the kids, exploring and handles my local route of Macc Forest really well.

Want to share you bike with the group?

Whether you’ve got a special new bike or just a bike that’s special to you, this is where you get to tell us about it! You send us your submissions, and then we cast our judgemental expert lustful eyes over them and bring them to the world to ooh and ahh over. We’re picking the prettiest, the most curious, and the ones with a good story for you to appraise, praise, and maybe look wistfully at.

Orange Switch 6er. Stif Squatcher. Schwalbe Magic Mary Purple Addix front. Maxxis DHR II 3C MaxxTerra rear. Coil fan. Ebikes are not evil. I have been a writer for nigh on 20 years, a photographer for 25 years and a mountain biker for 30 years. I have written countless magazine and website features and route guides for the UK mountain bike press, most notably for the esteemed and highly regarded Singletrackworld. Although I am a Lancastrian, I freely admit that West Yorkshire is my favourite place to ride. Rarely a week goes by without me riding and exploring the South Pennines.

Viewing 7 posts - 1 through 7 (of 7 total)
  • Readers’ Rides: Phill M’s Stooge Dirtbomb
  • 1
    kayak23
    Full Member

    Lovely that is. I want to own a Stooge some day.

    Posted 5 hours ago
    pmurden
    Full Member

    You look at it and just smile. I blooming love it.

    Posted 4 hours ago
    1
    tazzymtb
    Full Member

    it’s very rare to see a bad stooge build, that’s ace.

    I must chuck some of my collection of stooge oddities and one offs over to STW for folks to take the piss out of

    Posted 3 hours ago
    DaveyBoyWonder
    Free Member

    Quite fancy one of these – to cover a load of bases… rides from the doorstep where I want something more than a gravel bike through to something I can negotiate down off-piste tech as an alternative to my bouncey bike.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    angrycat
    Free Member

    There’s a few on eBay at the moment – lack of funds is holding me back from the ti fat bike. Not so fussed about the curly forked ones – don’t really know why, but they just look wrong to my eyes.  The rest of the bike is fine though.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    DaveyBoyWonder
    Free Member

    There’s a few on eBay at the moment 

    Just seen the new Speedbomb frame. Hmmmmmm

    Posted 2 hours ago
    tazzymtb
    Full Member

    Truss forks tend to be on the stooge ti bikes, so you can have a big offset without the fork being a noodle. If you’ve ever ridden a ti unicrown fork hard…it’s a nerve wracking experience seeing about an inch for fore/aft deflection!

    It’s my fault as it’s what we desgined on my original speedball 29+

    Sorry n that

    The big curved forks with 80mm offset on mk4′ looked lush

    Posted 2 hours ago
