Forum Photo Competition: The Winners!

News

by 11

Thanks to everyone who submitted photos, or voted. We hope you enjoyed the injection of scenes and views from out and about. The votes have been counted, and here are your category winners…

Just Riding Along: Simon R – Somewhere in Scotland

Out There: Sniff – Another World

Gnarpooning: Munrobiker – Ridge Flight

Bike Life: Desperatebicycle – British Dust

Open: Northoftheborder – Lord Of The Rings

Overall

We also asked you to pick your overall favourite image from across the categories, and your winner is…Munrobiker – Ridge Flight.

Congratulations to all our winners. Check your DMs for a little prize info!

Discover more from Singletrack World Magazine

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah

Home Forums Forum Photo Competition: The Winners!

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women
Viewing 11 posts - 1 through 11 (of 11 total)
  • Forum Photo Competition: The Winners!
  • 10
    munrobiker
    Free Member

    Oh wow! Thanks everyone! I’d have gone for Sniff’s shot myself but really appreciate it.

    Posted 7 hours ago
    lunge
    Full Member

    A worthy winner @munrobiker, it’s a great shot.

    Posted 7 hours ago
    Drac
    Full Member

    Congratulations!

    Posted 7 hours ago
    singlespeedstu
    Full Member

    @munrobiker

    Well done. A great photo indeed and glad a bike related picture took the overall win.

    I still can’t believe two of my vaguely point my phone at something snaps made it as far as they did so I’m more than happy with that.

    Biking really does take us to some great places and it’s brilliant that folks can share that moment..

    Posted 6 hours ago
    desperatebicycle
    Full Member

    Worthy winner indeed.

    Can’t believe my grubby shins in a carpark took a place in the final! Will have to do more photies out on the bike I think! Thanks for the votes 🙂

    Posted 6 hours ago
    1
    matt_outandabout
    Free Member

    Really great pictures, and yes a worthy winner.

    The weekend rides and great image threads for me is a huge positive of this site. More please.

    Posted 5 hours ago
    thegeneralist
    Free Member

    Love the Devils Staircase picture.

    As regards the Headless Horseman, I’m clearly in the minority, so I  won’t comment further.

    Posted 5 hours ago
    ton
    Full Member

    all brilliant pictures. well done to the winners.

    Posted 5 hours ago
    kayak23
    Full Member

    Excellent. Well done all.

    Posted 5 hours ago
    hooli
    Full Member

    Well done munrobiker, well deserved.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    SimonR
    Full Member

    Well done @munrobiker – to me that captures Sottish mountain biking perfectly.
    Loved seeing all the other pictures too and chuffed that one  of mine made the short list 🙂

    Posted 7 minutes ago
Viewing 11 posts - 1 through 11 (of 11 total)

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women

Discover more from Singletrack World Magazine

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading