Forum Photo Competition: The Winners!

Thanks to everyone who submitted photos, or voted. We hope you enjoyed the injection of scenes and views from out and about. The votes have been counted, and here are your category winners…

Just Riding Along: Simon R – Somewhere in Scotland

Out There: Sniff – Another World

Gnarpooning: Munrobiker – Ridge Flight

Bike Life: Desperatebicycle – British Dust

Open: Northoftheborder – Lord Of The Rings

Overall

We also asked you to pick your overall favourite image from across the categories, and your winner is…Munrobiker – Ridge Flight.

Congratulations to all our winners. Check your DMs for a little prize info!

